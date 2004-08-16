Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, International Edition

Your purchase of this book entitles you to access www.studentconsult.com at no extra charge. This innovative web site offers you...



Access to the complete text and illustrations of this book.



Integration links to bonus content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles.



Content clipping for your handheld.



An interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources.



The more STUDENT CONSULT titles you buy, the more resources you can access online!



Look for the STUDENT CONSULT logo on your favorite Elsevier textbooks!