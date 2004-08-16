Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, International Edition
7th Edition
With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access
Authors: Vinay Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9781437700572
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th August 2004
Key Features
Your purchase of this book entitles you to access www.studentconsult.com at no extra charge. This innovative web site offers you...
- Access to the complete text and illustrations of this book.
- Integration links to bonus content in other STUDENT CONSULT titles.
- Content clipping for your handheld.
- An interactive community center with a wealth of additional resources.
- The more STUDENT CONSULT titles you buy, the more resources you can access online!
- Look for the STUDENT CONSULT logo on your favorite Elsevier textbooks!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 16th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437700572
About the Author
Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Affiliations and Expertise
Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.