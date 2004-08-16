Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, International Edition - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780808923022, 9781437700572

Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, International Edition

7th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Vinay Kumar
eBook ISBN: 9781437700572
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 16th August 2004
Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437700572

About the Author

Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Affiliations and Expertise

Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

