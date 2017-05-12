Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - General Pathology, Vol 1: First Bangladesh Edition
1st Edition
Description
Dependable, current, and complete, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, Volume 1 - General Pathology is the perennially best-selling text that you’ll use long after your medical student days are behind you. A world-class author team headed by Drs. Vinay Kumar, Abul Abbas, and Jon Aster, delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. High-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more.
Key Features
Volume 1 - Chapter 1 to 10 features on:
- Rely on uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for course work.
- Simplify your study with an outstanding full-color, highly user-friendly design.
- Short Answer Questions (SAQs) available online on MedEnact.
Table of Contents
Volume 1 - General Pathology
1. Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death
2. Acute and Chronic Inflammation
3. Tissue Renewal, Repair, and Regeneration
4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock
5. Genetic Disorders
6. Diseases of the Immune System
7. Neoplasia
8. Infectious Diseases
9. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
10. Diseases of Infancy and Childhood
Details
- No. of pages:
- 550
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 12th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131251140
About the Author
Vinay Kumar
Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon Aster
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
