Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease - General Pathology, Vol 1: First Bangladesh Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Description

Dependable, current, and complete, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, Volume 1 - General Pathology is the perennially best-selling text that you’ll use long after your medical student days are behind you. A world-class author team headed by Drs. Vinay Kumar, Abul Abbas, and Jon Aster, delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. High-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more.

Key Features

Volume 1 - Chapter 1 to 10 features on:

  • Rely on uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for course work.
  • Simplify your study with an outstanding full-color, highly user-friendly design.
  • Short Answer Questions (SAQs) available online on MedEnact.

 

 

Table of Contents

Volume 1 - General Pathology

1. Cellular Responses to Stress and Toxic Insults: Adaptation, Injury, and Death

2. Acute and Chronic Inflammation

3. Tissue Renewal, Repair, and Regeneration

4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock

5. Genetic Disorders

6. Diseases of the Immune System

7. Neoplasia

8. Infectious Diseases

9. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

10. Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

About the Author

Vinay Kumar

Vinay Kumar, MBBS, MD, FRCPath, Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biological Sciences Division and The Pritzker Medical School, University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Donald N. Pritzker Professor and Chairman, Department of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and Pritzker School of Medicine, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon Aster

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

