Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 10e: South Asia Edition, 2 Vol SET - 10th Edition

Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 10e: South Asia Edition, 2 Vol SET

10th Edition

Authors: Vinay Kumar Abul Abbas Jon Aster
Editor: Manoj Singh
Book ISBN: 9788131262115
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 22nd July 2020
Page Count: 740
Description

Readable and highly illustrated, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, South Asia Edition presents an in-depth, state-of-the-art overview of human diseases and their cellular and molecular basis. This best-selling text delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. More than 1,000 high-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more

Key Features

  • Provides uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for coursework.

  • Covers the hot topics you need to know about, including novel therapies for hepatitis C, classification of lymphomas, unfolded protein response, non-apoptotic pathways of cell death, coronavirus infections, liquid biopsy for cancer detection, regulation of iron absorption, clonal hematopoiesis and atherosclerosis, thrombotic microangiopathies, heparin-induced thrombocytopenias, inflammatory myopathies, genetic tools for treatment of cystic fibrosis, and many more.

  • Uses an outstanding full-color, user-friendly design to simplify your study and quickly direct you to the information you need to know, with learning features such as boldface overviews at the beginning of each section, key concepts boxes, suggested readings, schematic diagrams that illustrate complex concepts, and new gross and microscopic figures for clarity of morphology.

  • Brings you up to date with the latest information in molecular and genetic testing, mechanisms of disease, personalized medicine and its impact on treatment of human diseases, the role of microbiome and metabolome in non-communicable diseases, and much more.

  • New to the edition from South Asia - Neoplasia • Infectious Diseases • Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus • Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders • The Lung • Head and Neck • The Gastrointestinal Tract • Liver and Gallbladder • The Kidney • The Breast • The Endocrine System • The Skin • The Central Nervous System • The Eye • Transfusion Medicine

Table of Contents

1. The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease

2. Cell Injury, Cell Death, and Adaptations

3. Inflammation and Repair

4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock

5. Genetic Disorders

6. Diseases of the Immune System

7. Neoplasia

8. Infectious Diseases

9. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases

10. Diseases of Infancy and Childhood

11. Blood Vessels

12. The Heart

13. Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus

14. Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders

15. The Lung

16. Head and Neck

17. The Gastrointestinal Tract

18. Liver and Gallbladder

19. The Pancreas

20. The Kidney

21. The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System

22. The Female Genital Tract

23. The Breast

24. The Endocrine System

25. The Skin

26. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors

27. Peripheral Nerves and Skeletal Muscles

28. The Central Nervous System

29. The Eye

South Asia Content

About the Authors

Vinay Kumar

Affiliations and Expertise

Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and the Pritzker Medical School, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois

Abul Abbas

Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Affiliations and Expertise

Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California

Jon Aster

Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, U.S.

About the Editor

Manoj Singh

