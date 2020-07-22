Robbins & Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 10e: South Asia Edition, 2 Vol SET
10th Edition
Description
Readable and highly illustrated, Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, South Asia Edition presents an in-depth, state-of-the-art overview of human diseases and their cellular and molecular basis. This best-selling text delivers the latest, most essential pathology knowledge in a readable, interesting manner, ensuring optimal understanding of the latest basic science and clinical content. More than 1,000 high-quality photographs and full-color illustrations highlight new information in molecular biology, disease classifications, new drugs and drug therapies, and much more
Key Features
- Provides uniquely authoritative and readable coverage, ideal for USMLE or specialty board preparation, as well as for coursework.
- Covers the hot topics you need to know about, including novel therapies for hepatitis C, classification of lymphomas, unfolded protein response, non-apoptotic pathways of cell death, coronavirus infections, liquid biopsy for cancer detection, regulation of iron absorption, clonal hematopoiesis and atherosclerosis, thrombotic microangiopathies, heparin-induced thrombocytopenias, inflammatory myopathies, genetic tools for treatment of cystic fibrosis, and many more.
- Uses an outstanding full-color, user-friendly design to simplify your study and quickly direct you to the information you need to know, with learning features such as boldface overviews at the beginning of each section, key concepts boxes, suggested readings, schematic diagrams that illustrate complex concepts, and new gross and microscopic figures for clarity of morphology.
- Brings you up to date with the latest information in molecular and genetic testing, mechanisms of disease, personalized medicine and its impact on treatment of human diseases, the role of microbiome and metabolome in non-communicable diseases, and much more.
- New to the edition from South Asia - Neoplasia • Infectious Diseases • Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus • Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders • The Lung • Head and Neck • The Gastrointestinal Tract • Liver and Gallbladder • The Kidney • The Breast • The Endocrine System • The Skin • The Central Nervous System • The Eye • Transfusion Medicine
Table of Contents
1. The Cell as a Unit of Health and Disease
2. Cell Injury, Cell Death, and Adaptations
3. Inflammation and Repair
4. Hemodynamic Disorders, Thromboembolic Disease, and Shock
5. Genetic Disorders
6. Diseases of the Immune System
7. Neoplasia
8. Infectious Diseases
9. Environmental and Nutritional Diseases
10. Diseases of Infancy and Childhood
11. Blood Vessels
12. The Heart
13. Diseases of White Blood Cells, Lymph Nodes, Spleen, and Thymus
14. Red Blood Cell and Bleeding Disorders
15. The Lung
16. Head and Neck
17. The Gastrointestinal Tract
18. Liver and Gallbladder
19. The Pancreas
20. The Kidney
21. The Lower Urinary Tract and Male Genital System
22. The Female Genital Tract
23. The Breast
24. The Endocrine System
25. The Skin
26. Bones, Joints, and Soft Tissue Tumors
27. Peripheral Nerves and Skeletal Muscles
28. The Central Nervous System
29. The Eye
South Asia Content
Details
- No. of pages:
- 740
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2020
- Published:
- 22nd July 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- Book ISBN:
- 9788131262115
About the Authors
Vinay Kumar
Affiliations and Expertise
Alice Hogge and Arthur A. Baer Distinguished Service Professor of Pathology, Biologic Sciences Division and the Pritzker Medical School, The University of Chicago, Chicago, Illinois
Abul Abbas
Abul K. Abbas, MBBS, Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Professor and Chair, Department of Pathology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, California
Jon Aster
Jon C. Aster, MD, PhD, Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology, Harvard Medical School; Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, U.S.
About the Editor
Manoj Singh
