Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Blood Vessels
Chapter 2. The Heart
Chapter 3. Hematopathology
Chapter 4. Red Blood Cell Disorders
Chapter 5. The Lung
Chapter 6. Head and Neck
Chapter 7. The Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 8. The Liver and Biliary Tract
Chapter 9. The Pancreas
Chapter 10. The Kidney
Chapter 11. The Lower Urinary Tract
Chapter 12. The Male Genital Tract
Chapter 13. The Female Genital Tract
Chapter 14. The Breast
Chapter 15. The Endocrine System
Chapter 16. The Skin
Chapter 17. Bones, Joints, and Soft-Tissue Tumors
Chapter 18. Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle
Chapter 19. The Central Nervous System
Chapter 20. The Eye
Figure Credits
Index
Description
Designed to complement Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition and Robbins Basic Pathology, 9th Edition, the full-color Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology offers more than 1,500 outstanding illustrations that vividly depict the most common diseases covered in pathology courses and USMLE exams. It's a quick visual reference or review for students and professionals alike.
Key Features
- Quickly compare gross, microscopic, and radiologic images with examples of normal organs and tissues.
- Review just the key information you need to know with help from extensive legends that provide convenient summarizations.
- Understand the correlation between pathology and clinical history, physical exam findings, and clinical laboratory tests.
- Access the fully searchable text online at Student Consult.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2015
- Published:
- 6th November 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781455748761
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323280808
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750344
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323314541
About the Authors
Edward Klatt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia