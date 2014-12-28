Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology, 3e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131242704

Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology, 3e

1st Edition

Authors: Edward Klatt
Paperback ISBN: 9788131242704
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 28th December 2014
Page Count: 600
Description

Designed to complement Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition and Robbins Basic Pathology, 9th Edition, the full-color Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology offers more than 1,500 outstanding illustrations that vividly depict the most common diseases covered in pathology courses and USMLE exams. It's a quick visual reference or review for students and professionals alike.

Key Features

  • Quickly compare gross, microscopic, and radiologic images with examples of normal organs and tissues.

  • Review just the key information you need to know with help from extensive legends that provide convenient summarizations.

  • Understand the correlation between pathology and clinical history, physical exam findings, and clinical laboratory tests.

  • Access the fully searchable text online at Student Consult.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Blood Vessels

Chapter 2. The Heart

Chapter 3. Hematopathology

Chapter 4. Red Blood Cell Disorders

Chapter 5. The Lung

Chapter 6. Head and Neck

Chapter 7. The Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 8. The Liver and Biliary Tract

Chapter 9. The Pancreas

Chapter 10. The Kidney

Chapter 11. The Lower Urinary Tract

Chapter 12. The Male Genital Tract

Chapter 13. The Female Genital Tract

Chapter 14. The Breast

Chapter 15. The Endocrine System

Chapter 16. The Skin

Chapter 17. Bones, Joints, and Soft-Tissue Tumors

Chapter 18. Peripheral Nerve and Skeletal Muscle

Chapter 19. The Central Nervous System

Chapter 20. The Eye

Figure Credits

Index

Details

No. of pages:
600
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier India 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier India
Paperback ISBN:
9788131242704

About the Author

Edward Klatt

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Department of Biomedical Sciences, Director, Biomedical Education Program, Mercer University School of Medicine, Savannah, Georgia

