Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology, 3e

Designed to complement Robbins and Cotran Pathologic Basis of Disease, 9th Edition and Robbins Basic Pathology, 9th Edition, the full-color Robbins and Cotran Atlas of Pathology offers more than 1,500 outstanding illustrations that vividly depict the most common diseases covered in pathology courses and USMLE exams. It's a quick visual reference or review for students and professionals alike.