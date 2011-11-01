RNtertainment: The NCLEX® Examination Review Game
2nd Edition
Looking for an NCLEX® exam review alternative that is effective, engaging, and (dare we say) fun? Then look no further than RNtertainment! RNtertainment: The NCLEX¨ Review Game, 2nd Edition is a revolutionary board game that offers a fun and challenging change of pace from standard review options. Perfect for nursing students and practicing nurses looking to sharpen their nursing knowledge, this completely redesigned game offers 800 all new clinical questions and scenarios that cover all the major nursing categories on the latest NCLEX® test plan — including Health Promotion and Maintenance, Physiological Integrity, Psychosocial Integrity, and Safe and Effective Care Environment. This second edition also features new alternate item formats, test-taking tips and test-taking traps covering helpful test taking strategies and techniques, and a rationales booklet that provides justification for correct answers. Whether you want to challenge your friends or challenge yourself, effective exam preparation has never been this entertaining!
- Traditional game board format gives you the flexibility to create a competitive group atmosphere with fellow students/ colleagues, or to review on your own.
- Clinical questions and scenarios covering all the major nursing categories provide an engaging review alternative to fully prepare you for the NCLEX® exam.
Health Promotion and Maintenance
Physiological Integrity
Psychosocial Integrity
Safe and Effective Care Environment
Test-Taking Tips
Test-Taking Traps
- 800
- English
- © Mosby 2012
- 1st November 2011
- Mosby
- 9780323084635
Linda Silvestri
Instructor of Nursing, Salve Regina University, Newport, RI; President, Nursing Reviews, Inc. and Professional Nursing Seminars, Inc., Charlestown, RI