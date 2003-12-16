RNA Polymerase and Associated Factors, Part C - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121822736, 9780080522593

RNA Polymerase and Associated Factors, Part C, Volume 370

1st Edition

Editors: Sankar Adhya Susan Garges
eBook ISBN: 9780080522593
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121822736
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 16th December 2003
Page Count: 789
Description

RNA polymerase is molecule important to gene transcription. Along with associated factors, RNA polymerase is part of the process in which RNA is transcribed to produce a protein.

Key Features

  • Construction and purification of RNA polymerases
  • DNA microarrays and bacterial gene expression
  • Functional analysis of transcription factors

Readership

Biochemists, Molecular Biologists, Cell Biologists, Geneticists

Details

No. of pages:
789
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080522593
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121822736

About the Editors

Sankar Adhya Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

National Cancer Institute, Laboratory of Molecular Biology, National Institutes of Health

Susan Garges Editor

