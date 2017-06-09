RNA Modification, Volume 41
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- The Importance of Being Modified: Modifications Shape RNA Function through Chemistry, Structure and Dynamics
Paul F. Agris
2. The evolution of multi-substrate specificity by RNA modification enzymes
Juan Alfonzo
3. TrmD: a methyl transferase for tRNA methylation with m1G37
Ya-Ming Hou
4. Structures and activities of the Elongator complex and its co-factors
Bertrand Séraphin
5. RNA pseudouridylation: Mechanism and Function
Yi-Tao Yu
6. the activity of 5’3' exonucleases on hypo modified tRNA substrates and other structured RNAs
Eric Phizicky
7. Synthesis, heterogeneity and function of post-transcriptional nucleotide modifications in eukaryotic ribosomal RNAs
Anthony Henras
8. Adenosine Deaminases acting on RNA (ADARs
Peter Beal
9. Modifying the message: computational and experimental techniques for mapping the mRNA epitranscriptome
Brian Gregory
Description
RNA Modification, Volume 41 examines the powerful ability to regulate the function of RNA molecules or modify the message transmitted by RNA molecules. Chapters in this newly released volume include The Importance of Being Modified: Modifications Shape RNA Function through Chemistry, Structure and Dynamics, The evolution of multi-substrate specificity by RNA modification enzymes, TrmD: a methyl transferase for tRNA methylation with m1G37, Structures and activities of the Elongator complex and its co-factors, RNA pseudouridylation: Mechanism and Function, The activity of 5’3' exonucleases on hypo modified tRNA substrates and other structured RNAs, and the Synthesis, heterogeneity and function of post-transcriptional nucleotide modifications in eukaryotic ribosomal RNAs.
This field has recently seen a very rapid progress in the understanding of the mechanism and enzymes involved in RNA modification. This volume presents some of the most recent advances in the identification and function of enzymes involved in modifying RNA molecules.
Key Features
- Features authoritative expertise from recognized contributors to the field
- Presents the most recent advances in the rapidly evolving field of RNA modification
- Covers the identification and function of enzymes involved in modifying RNA molecules
Readership
Researchers interested in gene expression regulatory mechanisms and epigenetics; students and professors who learn or teach molecular genetics, molecular and cellular biology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 342
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2017
- Published:
- 9th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128117781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128117774
About the Serial Editors
Fuyuhiko Tamanoi Serial Editor
Fuyu Tamanoi is a biochemist who has served on the UCLA School of Medicine and UCLA College faculty since he joined the Department of Microbiology, Immunology & Molecular Genetics in 1993. He became a full professor in 1997. Since 1996, he has been a Director of Signal Transduction Program Area at Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Dr. Tamanoi earned his B.S. and M.S. in Biochemistry at the University of Tokyo. He received PhD in Molecular Biology at Nagoya University in 1977. He was a postdoctoral fellow at Harvard Medical School, where he worked on bacteriophage DNA replication. From 1980 to 1985, he was a senior staff investigator at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, where he worked on adenovirus DNA replication. From 1985 to 1993, he was an Assistant Professor and then Associate Professor at the University of Chicago, where he initiated studies on lipid modification of the Ras family proteins. His laboratory research centers on signal transduction and signal transduction inhibitors. He is currently exploring ways to deliver signal transduction inhibitors using nanoparticles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Vice Chair, Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Molecular Genetics, University of California, Los Angeles and Director, Signal Transduction Program Area, Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center, USA
About the Serial Volume Editors
Guillaume Chanfreau Serial Volume Editor
Dr Guillaume Chanfreau obtained his Bachelor Degree from Université Claude Bernard Lyon and ENS Lyon and his PhD in Microbiology from Université Paris VI. During his PhD, mentored by Alain Jacquier, he characterized the mechanism of splicing of group II intron ribozymes. Dr Chanfreau then completed postdoctoral training at UCSF with Christine Guthrie, where he identified novel factors involved in 3’-end processing of mRNAs and small RNAs. After this postdoctoral training, he was recruited at UCLA as a professor in the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry where he teaches a Biochemistry upper division course focused on DNA, RNA and protein synthesis. At UCLA, Dr Chanfreau has developed a research program focused on understanding the mechanisms of RNA degradation and RNA processing, and how these processes contribute to regulate gene expression.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, USA