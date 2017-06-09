RNA Modification, Volume 41 examines the powerful ability to regulate the function of RNA molecules or modify the message transmitted by RNA molecules. Chapters in this newly released volume include The Importance of Being Modified: Modifications Shape RNA Function through Chemistry, Structure and Dynamics, The evolution of multi-substrate specificity by RNA modification enzymes, TrmD: a methyl transferase for tRNA methylation with m1G37, Structures and activities of the Elongator complex and its co-factors, RNA pseudouridylation: Mechanism and Function, The activity of 5’3' exonucleases on hypo modified tRNA substrates and other structured RNAs, and the Synthesis, heterogeneity and function of post-transcriptional nucleotide modifications in eukaryotic ribosomal RNAs.

This field has recently seen a very rapid progress in the understanding of the mechanism and enzymes involved in RNA modification. This volume presents some of the most recent advances in the identification and function of enzymes involved in modifying RNA molecules.