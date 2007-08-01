RNA Modification, Volume 425

SECTION I. Modified Nucleotides

Chapter 1: Identifying modifications in RNA by mass spectrometry. Chapter 2: Identification of modified residues in RNAs by reverse transcription-based methods.

SECTION II. tRNA Modifications

Chapter 3: Detection of enzymatic activity of transfer RNA modification enzymes using radiolabelled tRNA substrates. Chapter 4: In vitro detection of the enzymatic activity of folate-dependent tRNA(U54, C5)-methyltransferase. Chapter 5: Probing the intermediacy of covalent RNA•enzyme complexes in RNA modification enzymes. Chapter 6: Identification and characterization of modification enzymes by biochemical analysis of the proteome. Chapter 7: Identification of genes encoding tRNA modification enzymes via comparative genomics. Chapter 8: Identification and characterization of archaeal and fungal tRNA methyltransferases. Chapter 9: Mass spectrometric identification and characterization of RNA-modifying enzymes. Chapter 10: Chaplet column chromatography: isolation of a large set of individual RNAs in a single step.

SECTION III. SNO-mediated Modifications

Chapter 11: Biochemical Purification of box H/ACA RNPs involved in pseudouridylation. Chapter 12: In Vitro Reconstitution and Affinity Purification of Catalytically Active Archaeal Box C/D sRNP Complexes. Chapter 13: Identifying effects of snoRNA-guided modifications on the synthesis and function of the yeast ribosome. Chapter 14: The U1 snRNA hairpin II as a RNA affinity tag for selecting snoRNP complexes. Chapter 15: A Dedicated Computational Approach for the Identification of Archaeal H/ACA sRNAs. Chapter 16: Reconstitution of archaeal H/ACA sRNPs and test of their activity