RNA Methodologies
1st Edition
A Laboratory Guide for Isolation and Characterization
Description
This book is a collection of tried and tested laboratory protocols for the isolation and characterization of mammalian RNA. It studies cellular regulation using RNA as a parameter of gene express, offers RNA isolation strategies, and explains proper handling, storage, and manipulation of RNA.
Key Features
- Studies cellular regulation using RNA as a parameter of Gene Expression
- Offers RNA isolation strategies
- Explains proper handling, storage, and manipulation of RNA
Readership
AUDIENCE: Virologists, oncologists, analytical biochemists, and molecular biologists.
Table of Contents
RNA and the Cellular Biochemistry Revisited: A Rationale. Transcription and the Organization of Eukaryotic Gene Sequences. Messenger RNA. Resilient Ribonucleases. RNA Isolation Strategies. Isolation of Poyadenylated RNA. Electrophoresis: Principles and Parameters. Electrophoresis of RNA. The Northern Blot. Nucleic Acid Probe Technology. Practical Nucleic Acid Hybridization. Principles of Detection. Quantitation of Specific Mrnas By the S1 Nuclease Assay. Analysis of Nuclear RNA. Transcription Rate Assays. Extraction of Nuclear RNA for Steady State Analysis. An RNA Paradigm: Epilogue. A Few Pearls of Wisdom: Appendix.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 317
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
- Published:
- 23rd February 1993
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323137799