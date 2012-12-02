RNA Methodologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122497001, 9780323137799

RNA Methodologies

1st Edition

A Laboratory Guide for Isolation and Characterization

Authors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780323137799
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd February 1993
Page Count: 317
Price includes VAT/GST

Description

This book is a collection of tried and tested laboratory protocols for the isolation and characterization of mammalian RNA. It studies cellular regulation using RNA as a parameter of gene express, offers RNA isolation strategies, and explains proper handling, storage, and manipulation of RNA.

Key Features

  • Studies cellular regulation using RNA as a parameter of Gene Expression
  • Offers RNA isolation strategies
  • Explains proper handling, storage, and manipulation of RNA

Readership

AUDIENCE: Virologists, oncologists, analytical biochemists, and molecular biologists.

Table of Contents

RNA and the Cellular Biochemistry Revisited: A Rationale. Transcription and the Organization of Eukaryotic Gene Sequences. Messenger RNA. Resilient Ribonucleases. RNA Isolation Strategies. Isolation of Poyadenylated RNA. Electrophoresis: Principles and Parameters. Electrophoresis of RNA. The Northern Blot. Nucleic Acid Probe Technology. Practical Nucleic Acid Hybridization. Principles of Detection. Quantitation of Specific Mrnas By the S1 Nuclease Assay. Analysis of Nuclear RNA. Transcription Rate Assays. Extraction of Nuclear RNA for Steady State Analysis. An RNA Paradigm: Epilogue. A Few Pearls of Wisdom: Appendix.

Details

No. of pages:
317
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1993
Published:
23rd February 1993
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323137799

About the Author

Bozzano Luisa

Ratings and Reviews

