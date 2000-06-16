RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B: Molecular Biology Methods, Volume 318

RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part B focuses on molecular biology methods. Major topics covered include: solution probe methods, tethered-probe methodologies, in vitro affinity selection methodologies, genetic methodologies for detecting RNA-protein interactions, protein engineering methodologies useful for RNA-protein interaction studies, and cell biology methods.

RNA-Ligand Interactions, Part A, its companion, VOLUME 317 focuses on structural biology methods. The critically acclaimed laboratory standard for more than forty years, Methods in Enzymology is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. Now with more than 300 volumes (all of them still in print), the series contains much material still relevant today--truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.