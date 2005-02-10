RNA Interference, Volume 392
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Transgene-induced RNA Interference as a Tool for Plant Functional Genomics Constructs and Methods for hairpin RNA-mediated Gene Silencing in Plants RNA interference in Caenorhabditis elegans High-throughput RNAi screens in Drosophila tissue culture cells Mechanistic insights aid computational siRNA design Novel methods for expressing RNAi in human cells Delivery of Small Interfering RNA to Mammalian Cells in Culture Using Cationic Lipid/Polymer-Based Transfection Reagents The subcellular distribution of siRNA: directed delivery through RNA polymerase III expression cassettes and localization using in situ hybridization Viral delivery of recombinant shRNAs Downregulation of cellular genes by PCR cassettes expressing short interfering RNAs Using short hairpin RNA expression vectors to study mammalian neural development Analysis of T-cell development using siRNA to knockdown protein expression Viral delivery of recombinant siRNA expression: lentivirus Paradigms for Conditional Expression of RNAi Molecules for use Against Viral Targets High throughput RNAi strategies for target discovery and validation using synthetic siRNAs: functional genomics investigations of biological pathways RNA interference in vivo: towards synthetic siRNA based therapeutics Labeling and characterization of small RNAs associated with the RNAi effector complex, RITS RNAi spreading in C. elegans Human Dicer: Purification, properties, and interaction with PAZ PIWI domain proteins Delivery of siRNA and siRNA Expression Constructions to Adult Mammals Using Hydrodynamic Intravascular Injection Analysis of siRNA function in RNAi using Drosophila Embryo extracts and Schneider cells Using RNA polymerase II to transcribe artificial microRNAs Adeno-associated virus vectors for short hairpin RNA expression Simple, Robust Strategies for Generating ddRNAi Constructs
Description
The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today - truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.
RNA Interference will cover RNAi in non-vertebrates (plants, C. elegans, drosophila, and S. pombe), and Mammalian systems (human and non-human cells). This volume discusses extensive methodology related to delivery methods high throughput strategies and prospects as a human therapy agent.
About the Authors
David Engelke Author
University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.
John Rossi Author
City of Hope's Beckman Research Institute, Duarte, California, U.S.A.