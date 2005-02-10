RNA Interference - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121827977, 9780080455396

RNA Interference, Volume 392

1st Edition

Authors: David Engelke John Rossi
eBook ISBN: 9780080455396
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121827977
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 10th February 2005
Page Count: 496
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
210.00
178.50
155.00
131.75
125.00
106.25
187.00
158.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Transgene-induced RNA Interference as a Tool for Plant Functional Genomics Constructs and Methods for hairpin RNA-mediated Gene Silencing in Plants RNA interference in Caenorhabditis elegans High-throughput RNAi screens in Drosophila tissue culture cells Mechanistic insights aid computational siRNA design Novel methods for expressing RNAi in human cells Delivery of Small Interfering RNA to Mammalian Cells in Culture Using Cationic Lipid/Polymer-Based Transfection Reagents The subcellular distribution of siRNA: directed delivery through RNA polymerase III expression cassettes and localization using in situ hybridization Viral delivery of recombinant shRNAs Downregulation of cellular genes by PCR cassettes expressing short interfering RNAs Using short hairpin RNA expression vectors to study mammalian neural development Analysis of T-cell development using siRNA to knockdown protein expression Viral delivery of recombinant siRNA expression: lentivirus Paradigms for Conditional Expression of RNAi Molecules for use Against Viral Targets High throughput RNAi strategies for target discovery and validation using synthetic siRNAs: functional genomics investigations of biological pathways RNA interference in vivo: towards synthetic siRNA based therapeutics Labeling and characterization of small RNAs associated with the RNAi effector complex, RITS RNAi spreading in C. elegans Human Dicer: Purification, properties, and interaction with PAZ PIWI domain proteins Delivery of siRNA and siRNA Expression Constructions to Adult Mammals Using Hydrodynamic Intravascular Injection Analysis of siRNA function in RNAi using Drosophila Embryo extracts and Schneider cells Using RNA polymerase II to transcribe artificial microRNAs Adeno-associated virus vectors for short hairpin RNA expression Simple, Robust Strategies for Generating ddRNAi Constructs

Description

The critically acclaimed laboratory standard, Methods in Enzymology, is one of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry. Since 1955, each volume has been eagerly awaited, frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike. The series contains much material still relevant today - truly an essential publication for researchers in all fields of life sciences.

RNA Interference will cover RNAi in non-vertebrates (plants, C. elegans, drosophila, and S. pombe), and Mammalian systems (human and non-human cells). This volume discusses extensive methodology related to delivery methods high throughput strategies and prospects as a human therapy agent.

Key Features

  • One of the most highly respected publications in the field of biochemistry since 1955
  • Frequently consulted, and praised by researchers and reviewers alike
  • Truly an essential publication for anyone in any field of the life sciences

Readership

Biochemists, cell biologists, molecular biologists, geneticists

Details

No. of pages:
496
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080455396
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121827977

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

David Engelke Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, U.S.A.

John Rossi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

City of Hope's Beckman Research Institute, Duarte, California, U.S.A.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.