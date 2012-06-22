RNA Helicases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123965462, 9780123972293

RNA Helicases, Volume 511

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Eckhard Jankowsky
eBook ISBN: 9780123972293
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123965462
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd June 2012
Page Count: 584
Table of Contents

  1. Analysis of Duplex Unwinding by RNA Helicases Using Stopped Flow Fluorescence Spectroscopy

    2. Andrea A. Putnam & Eckhard Jankowsky

  2. Analyzing ATP Utilization by DEAD-box RNA Helicases Using Kinetic and Equilibrium Methods

    3. Michael J. Bradley & Enrique M. De La Cruz

  3. Oxygen Isotopic Exchange Probes of ATP Hydrolysis by RNA Helicases

    4. David D. Hackney

  4. Conformational Changes of DEAD-box Helicases Monitored by Single Molecule Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer

    5. Alexandra Z. Andreou & Dagmar Klostermeier

  5. RNA Catalysis as a Probe for Chaperone Activity of DEAD-box Helicases

    6. Jeffrey P. Potratz & Rick Russell

  6. Molecular Mechanics of RNA Translocases

    7. Steve C. Ding & Anna Marie Pyle

  7. Analysis of Helicase-RNA Interactions Using Nucleotide Analog Interference Mapping

    8. Annie Schwartz, Makhlouf Rabhi, Emmanuel Margeat & Marc Boudvillain

  8. Crystallization and X-ray Structure Determination of an RNA-dependent Hexameric Helicase

    9. Nathan D. Thomsen & James M. Berger

  9. Structural Analysis of RNA Helicases with Small-angle X-ray Scattering

    10. Manja A. Behrens, Yangzi He, Cristiano L. P. Oliveira, Gregers R. Andersen, Jan Skov Pedersen & Klaus H. Nielsen

  10. Analysis of Co-factor Effects on RNA Helicases

    11. Crystal Young & Katrin Karbstein

  11. Analysis of DEAD-box Proteins in mRNA Export

    12. Ben Montpetit, Markus A. Seeliger & Karsten Weis

  12. Biochemical Characterization of the RNA Helicase UPF1 Involved in Nonsense-mediated mRNA Decay

    13. Francesca Fiorini, Fabien Bonneau & Hervé Le Hir

  13. Identification of RNA Helicase Target Sites by UV Crosslinking and Analysis of cDNA (CRAC)

    14. Markus T. Bohnsack, David Tollervey & Sander Granneman

  14. In Vivo Approaches to Dissecting the Function of RNA Helicases in Eukaryotic Ribosome Assembly

    15. David C. Rawling & Susan J. Baserga

  15. Analysis of RNA Helicases in P-bodies and Stress Granules

    16. Angela Hilliker

  16. DEAD box RNA Helicases as Transcription Co-factors

    17. Frances V. Fuller-Pace & Samantha M. Nicol

  17. DEAD-box RNA Helicases in Gram-positive RNA-decay

    18. Peter Redder & Patrick Linder

  18. RNA Helicases in Cyanobacteria: Biochemical and Molecular Approaches

    19. George W. Owttrim

  19. Determination of Host RNA Helicases Activity in Viral Replication

    20. Amit Sharma & Kathleen Boris-Lawrie

  20. Inhibitors of Translation Targeting Eukaryotic Translation Initiation Factor 4A

    21. Regina Cencic, Gabriela Galicia-Vázquez & Jerry Pelletier

  21. Identification and Analysis of Inhibitors Targeting the Hepatitis C Virus NS3 Helicase

Alicia M. Hanson, John J. Hernandez, William R. Shadrick, & David N. Frick

Description

This volume of Methods in Enzymology aims to provide a reference for the diverse, powerful tools used to analyze RNA helicases. The contributions in this volume cover the broad scope of methods in the research on these enzymes. Several chapters describe quantitative biophysical and biochemical approaches to study molecular mechanisms and conformational changes of RNA helicases. Further chapters cover structural analysis, examination of co-factor effects on several representative examples, and the analysis of cellular functions of select enzymes. Two chapters outline approaches to the analysis of inhibitors that target RNA helicases.

Key Features

  • This volume of Methods in Enzymology aims to provide a reference for the diverse, powerful tools used to analyze RNA helicases
  • The contributions in this volume cover the broad scope of methods in the research on these enzymes

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

About the Serial Volume Editors

Eckhard Jankowsky Serial Volume Editor

