RNA Helicases, Volume 511
1st Edition
- Analysis of Duplex Unwinding by RNA Helicases Using Stopped Flow Fluorescence Spectroscopy
- Analyzing ATP Utilization by DEAD-box RNA Helicases Using Kinetic and Equilibrium Methods
- Oxygen Isotopic Exchange Probes of ATP Hydrolysis by RNA Helicases
- Conformational Changes of DEAD-box Helicases Monitored by Single Molecule Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer
- RNA Catalysis as a Probe for Chaperone Activity of DEAD-box Helicases
- Molecular Mechanics of RNA Translocases
- Analysis of Helicase-RNA Interactions Using Nucleotide Analog Interference Mapping
- Crystallization and X-ray Structure Determination of an RNA-dependent Hexameric Helicase
- Structural Analysis of RNA Helicases with Small-angle X-ray Scattering
- Analysis of Co-factor Effects on RNA Helicases
- Analysis of DEAD-box Proteins in mRNA Export
- Biochemical Characterization of the RNA Helicase UPF1 Involved in Nonsense-mediated mRNA Decay
- Identification of RNA Helicase Target Sites by UV Crosslinking and Analysis of cDNA (CRAC)
- In Vivo Approaches to Dissecting the Function of RNA Helicases in Eukaryotic Ribosome Assembly
- Analysis of RNA Helicases in P-bodies and Stress Granules
- DEAD box RNA Helicases as Transcription Co-factors
- DEAD-box RNA Helicases in Gram-positive RNA-decay
- RNA Helicases in Cyanobacteria: Biochemical and Molecular Approaches
- Determination of Host RNA Helicases Activity in Viral Replication
- Inhibitors of Translation Targeting Eukaryotic Translation Initiation Factor 4A
- Identification and Analysis of Inhibitors Targeting the Hepatitis C Virus NS3 Helicase
Andrea A. Putnam & Eckhard Jankowsky
Michael J. Bradley & Enrique M. De La Cruz
David D. Hackney
Alexandra Z. Andreou & Dagmar Klostermeier
Jeffrey P. Potratz & Rick Russell
Steve C. Ding & Anna Marie Pyle
Annie Schwartz, Makhlouf Rabhi, Emmanuel Margeat & Marc Boudvillain
Nathan D. Thomsen & James M. Berger
Manja A. Behrens, Yangzi He, Cristiano L. P. Oliveira, Gregers R. Andersen, Jan Skov Pedersen & Klaus H. Nielsen
Crystal Young & Katrin Karbstein
Ben Montpetit, Markus A. Seeliger & Karsten Weis
Francesca Fiorini, Fabien Bonneau & Hervé Le Hir
Markus T. Bohnsack, David Tollervey & Sander Granneman
David C. Rawling & Susan J. Baserga
Angela Hilliker
Frances V. Fuller-Pace & Samantha M. Nicol
Peter Redder & Patrick Linder
George W. Owttrim
Amit Sharma & Kathleen Boris-Lawrie
Regina Cencic, Gabriela Galicia-Vázquez & Jerry Pelletier
Alicia M. Hanson, John J. Hernandez, William R. Shadrick, & David N. Frick
This volume of Methods in Enzymology aims to provide a reference for the diverse, powerful tools used to analyze RNA helicases. The contributions in this volume cover the broad scope of methods in the research on these enzymes. Several chapters describe quantitative biophysical and biochemical approaches to study molecular mechanisms and conformational changes of RNA helicases. Further chapters cover structural analysis, examination of co-factor effects on several representative examples, and the analysis of cellular functions of select enzymes. Two chapters outline approaches to the analysis of inhibitors that target RNA helicases.
Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2012
- Published:
- 22nd June 2012
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123972293
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123965462