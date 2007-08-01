RNA Editing, Volume 424

Trypanosome U insertion/deletion.

Chapter 1: Isolation and Compositional Analysis of Trypanosomatid Editosomes. Chapter 2: U insertion/deletion editing activities. Chapter 3: RNA Editing Uridylyltransferases of Trypanosomes. Chapter 4: Isolation of RNA binding proteins involved in insertion/deletion editing Chapter 5: RNA-protein Interactions in Assembled Editing Complexes in Trypanosomes. Chapter 6: Strategies of Kinetoplastid Cryptogene Discovery and Analysis.

Physarum insertion editing.

Chapter 7: RNA editing in Physarum mitochondria: assays and biochemical approaches. Chapter 8: Computational approaches to insertional RNA editing. Chapter 9: Evolution of RNA Editing Sites in the Mitochondrial Small Subunit rRNA of the Myxomycota.

5' deletion/insertion editing of tRNAs.

Chapter 10: Analysis of 5´- or 3´-Terminal tRNA Editing: Mitochondrial 5´ tRNA Editing in Acanthamoeba castellanii as the Exemplar.

A to I editing.

Chapter 11: Comparative genomic and bioinformatic approaches for the identification of new adenosine to inosine substrates. Chapter 12: Genetic approaches to studing adenosine to inosine RNA editing. Chapter 13: A method to find sites of selective adenosine deamination. Chapter 14 : Purification and assay of ADAR activity. Chapter 15: Large Scale Overexpression and Purification of ADARs from S. cerevisiae for Biophysical and Biochemical Studies. Chapter 16: Mouse models to elucidate the functional roles of A-to-I editing. Chapter 17: Probing Adenosine to Inosine Editing Reactions using RNA containing Nucleoside Analogs.

Nuclear C to U editing.

Chapter 18: Measuring Editing Activity and Identifying C to U mRNA Editing Factors in Cells and Biochemical Isolates. Chapter 19: Mouse Models as Tools to Explore C to U RNA Editing.

Editing in plant organelles

Chapter 20: RNA editing in plant mitochondria: assays and biochemical approaches. Chapter 21: Assay of Editing of Exogenous RNAs in Chloroplast Extracts of Arabidopsis, Maize, Pea, and Tobacco. Chapter 22: In organello gene expression and RNA editing studies by electroporation-mediated transformation of isolated plant mitochondria. Chapter 23: Transformation of the Plastid Genome to Study RNA Editing.