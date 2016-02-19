Environmental Sciences: River Ecology and Man covers papers on the subject of river ecology. The book provides a geomorphic and chemical overview of rivers, and discusses the zoological description of a river. The text also describes plant ecology in flowing water; man's impact on the Columbia river; and water quality management of the Delaware river. The uses of rivers and the human’s impact on the rivers of Columbia, Illinois, Nile, Thames, and Danube are also considered. The book further tackles regulated discharge and the stream environment; morphometric changes; and sedimentation (suspended solids). The text also looks into the effects of pesticides and industrial wastes on surface water use; the effects of radionuclides in river systems; and the multiple use of river systems. Environmental scientists, geologists, civil engineers, and scientists involved in the study of the natural resources, wildlife, and fisheries.