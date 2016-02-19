River Ecology and Man - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125244503, 9781483219035

River Ecology and Man

1st Edition

Proceedings of an International Symposium on River Ecology and the Impact of Man, Held at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts, June 20-23, 1971

Editors: Ray T. Oglesby Clarence A. Carlson James A. McCann
eBook ISBN: 9781483219035
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1972
Page Count: 484
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Environmental Sciences: River Ecology and Man covers papers on the subject of river ecology. The book provides a geomorphic and chemical overview of rivers, and discusses the zoological description of a river. The text also describes plant ecology in flowing water; man's impact on the Columbia river; and water quality management of the Delaware river. The uses of rivers and the human’s impact on the rivers of Columbia, Illinois, Nile, Thames, and Danube are also considered. The book further tackles regulated discharge and the stream environment; morphometric changes; and sedimentation (suspended solids). The text also looks into the effects of pesticides and industrial wastes on surface water use; the effects of radionuclides in river systems; and the multiple use of river systems. Environmental scientists, geologists, civil engineers, and scientists involved in the study of the natural resources, wildlife, and fisheries.

Table of Contents


Contents

Advisors to Symposium Committee

Symposium Committee

Contributors

Foreword

Acknowledgments

Introduction

I. What is a River?

Rivers — A Geomorphic and Chemical Overview

What Is a River? - A Zoological Description

Plant Ecology in Flowing Water

Commentary

II. Uses of a River - Past and Present

Man's Impact on the Columbia River

The Delaware River — A Study in Water Quality Management

Man and the Illinois River

The Nile River - A Case History

Case History - The River Thames

Uses of the Danube River

Commentary

III. Effects of River Uses

Regulated Discharge and the Stream Environment

Morphometric Changes

Sedimentation (Suspended Solids)

A Comparative Assessment of Thermal Effects in Some British and North American Rivers

Effects of Pesticides and Industrial Waste on Surface Water Use

Radionuclides in River Systems

Nutrients

Commentary

IV. Rationalization of Multiple Use

Rationalization of Multiple Use of Rivers

Multiple Use of River Systems — An Economic Framework

Political Aspects of Multiple Use

Summary of Symposium

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
484
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483219035

About the Editor

Ray T. Oglesby

Clarence A. Carlson

James A. McCann

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.