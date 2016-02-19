River Ecology and Man
1st Edition
Proceedings of an International Symposium on River Ecology and the Impact of Man, Held at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, Massachusetts, June 20-23, 1971
Description
Environmental Sciences: River Ecology and Man covers papers on the subject of river ecology. The book provides a geomorphic and chemical overview of rivers, and discusses the zoological description of a river. The text also describes plant ecology in flowing water; man's impact on the Columbia river; and water quality management of the Delaware river. The uses of rivers and the human’s impact on the rivers of Columbia, Illinois, Nile, Thames, and Danube are also considered. The book further tackles regulated discharge and the stream environment; morphometric changes; and sedimentation (suspended solids). The text also looks into the effects of pesticides and industrial wastes on surface water use; the effects of radionuclides in river systems; and the multiple use of river systems. Environmental scientists, geologists, civil engineers, and scientists involved in the study of the natural resources, wildlife, and fisheries.
Table of Contents
Contents
Introduction
I. What is a River?
Rivers — A Geomorphic and Chemical Overview
What Is a River? - A Zoological Description
Plant Ecology in Flowing Water
Commentary
II. Uses of a River - Past and Present
Man's Impact on the Columbia River
The Delaware River — A Study in Water Quality Management
Man and the Illinois River
The Nile River - A Case History
Case History - The River Thames
Uses of the Danube River
Commentary
III. Effects of River Uses
Regulated Discharge and the Stream Environment
Morphometric Changes
Sedimentation (Suspended Solids)
A Comparative Assessment of Thermal Effects in Some British and North American Rivers
Effects of Pesticides and Industrial Waste on Surface Water Use
Radionuclides in River Systems
Nutrients
Commentary
IV. Rationalization of Multiple Use
Rationalization of Multiple Use of Rivers
Multiple Use of River Systems — An Economic Framework
Political Aspects of Multiple Use
Summary of Symposium
Subject Index
