Risk Management Technology in Financial Services

Foreword, by Francis-luc Perret Preface

Part 1 Innovation, risk, and return Chapter 1 Innovation in finance Chapter 2 What is meant by risk management? Chapter 3 Complxity of risk control with derivatives Chapter 4 Intergrating risk management through an enterprise architecure Chapter 5 Case studies on big product problems that went unattended

Part 2 Risk control methodology and advanced models Chapter 6 A methodology for risk management Chapter 7 The contribution of models to experimentation Chapter 8 Simulation Chapter 9 Using knowledge engineering for risk control Chapter 10 Optimization through genetic algorithms Chapter 11 Testing, backtesting, post-mortems and experimental methodology

Part 3 Increasing the effectiveness of information systems support Chapter 12 Adding value to risk control through IT and organization Chapter 13 Technology for time management, high frequency financial data and high impact events Chapter 14 Project management for IT and risk control Chapter 15 Implementing design reviews Chapter 16 Quality, reliability and availability Chapter 17 Being in charge of IT costs

Index