Risk Management of Complex Inorganic Materials
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Description
Risk Management of Complex Inorganic Materials: A Practical Guide facilitates the risk assessment and management of complex inorganic materials around the world by providing accessible and specific guidance on their assessment. Inorganic complex materials, such as ores and concentrates, metal containing- glasses, ceramic and inorganic pigments, alloys, and UVCBs produced during the manufacturing of metals present specificities not addressed by most guidance documents. This book explains the main characteristics of inorganic complex materials affecting their hazard and risk assessment and management, including their source and main uses, also covering hazard and exposure assessment, risk characterization and risk management.
It is an essential reference for regulators involved in risk assessment and risk management, industry experts charged of compliance with chemical management program requirements, consultants preparing chemicals management files for companies and regulators, and academics involved in research on complex inorganic materials.
Key Features
- Focuses on key information required to globally manage the risk of inorganic complex material
- Includes user-friendly descriptions of methodologies and tools that facilitate chemicals management of such materials
- Provides key messages to assist communication on risk assessment and risk management to audiences like regulators, workers and communities living around industrial sites
Readership
Industry experts charged with the compliance of chemical management program requirements; Academics involved in research on complex inorganic materials; Consultants preparing chemicals management files for companies and regulators; Regulators involved in risk assessment and risk management
Table of Contents
- General introduction
2. Exposure to inorganic complex materials
3. Principles of risk management
4. Main characteristics of relevance for the assessment of complex inorganic materials
5. Data needs, availability, sources and reliability
6. Ecotoxicity assessment of complex inorganic materials
7. Toxicity assessment of complex inorganic materials
8. Ores and concentrates
9. Exposure to UVCBs during manufacturing (recycling) of metals
10. Ceramics and Inorganic pigments (manufacturing and use)
11. Alloys (manufacturing, use, end of life)
12. Specific methodologies/tools to support assessment
Details
- No. of pages:
- 292
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 17th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128110645
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128110638
About the Editor
Violaine Verougstraete
Violaine Verougstraete studied medicine and toxicology at the Catholic University of Louvain, did a DEA in Public Health and obtained her PhD in Public Health in 2005 from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium). She worked as a researcher at the Industrial Toxicology and Occupational Medicine Unit of the Catholic University of Louvain for 8 years. She collaborated in the EU Risk Assessment « Cadmium and Cadmium Oxide ». Between May 2005 and December 2011, she worked for Eurometaux as Health and Alloys Manager. Her main task consisted of coordinating Eurometaux’s scientific activities and projects, e.g. the HERAG and MERAG projects on risk assessment methodologies for metals, the GHS Joint Project, and human/environmental toxicology-related activities. With regard to REACH and CLP more specifically, she coordinated work on Exposure Scenarios, Exposure Modelling and Classification Tools, as well as technical projects on metal specificities backing up the EU REACH registration and notification dossiers. She has been EHS Director at Eurometaux since January 1, 2012 and coordinates all EU REACH and CLP activities. She attends the European Chemicals Agency Risk Assessment Committee meetings as a sectorial observer and participates in the OECD Working Party meetings on Exposure and Hazard Assessment. She is teaching as visiting professor at the Universiteit Gent and at the Université catholique de Louvain.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Environment, Health & Safety (EHS), Eurometaux, Brussels, Belgium