Risk Management of Complex Inorganic Materials

Violaine Verougstraete studied medicine and toxicology at the Catholic University of Louvain, did a DEA in Public Health and obtained her PhD in Public Health in 2005 from the Catholic University of Louvain (Belgium). She worked as a researcher at the Industrial Toxicology and Occupational Medicine Unit of the Catholic University of Louvain for 8 years. She collaborated in the EU Risk Assessment « Cadmium and Cadmium Oxide ». Between May 2005 and December 2011, she worked for Eurometaux as Health and Alloys Manager. Her main task consisted of coordinating Eurometaux’s scientific activities and projects, e.g. the HERAG and MERAG projects on risk assessment methodologies for metals, the GHS Joint Project, and human/environmental toxicology-related activities. With regard to REACH and CLP more specifically, she coordinated work on Exposure Scenarios, Exposure Modelling and Classification Tools, as well as technical projects on metal specificities backing up the EU REACH registration and notification dossiers. She has been EHS Director at Eurometaux since January 1, 2012 and coordinates all EU REACH and CLP activities. She attends the European Chemicals Agency Risk Assessment Committee meetings as a sectorial observer and participates in the OECD Working Party meetings on Exposure and Hazard Assessment. She is teaching as visiting professor at the Universiteit Gent and at the Université catholique de Louvain.