Risk Management of Chemicals
1st Edition
Editors: M. L. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9781782424956
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738126
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 414
Description
This volume of proceedings reviews the status of risks entailed in the manufacture, handling, use and disposal of the chemicals on which we all depend and suggests further action for the protection of both the workplace and the natural environment.
Readership
All those who manufacture, handle, use, and are in charge of the disposal of chemicals
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1992
- Published:
- 1st January 1992
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782424956
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855738126
About the Editor
M. L. Richardson
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.