Risk Management of Chemicals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855738126, 9781782424956

Risk Management of Chemicals

1st Edition

Editors: M. L. Richardson
eBook ISBN: 9781782424956
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855738126
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1992
Page Count: 414
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
311.82
265.05
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
220.00
187.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
311.82
265.05
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This volume of proceedings reviews the status of risks entailed in the manufacture, handling, use and disposal of the chemicals on which we all depend and suggests further action for the protection of both the workplace and the natural environment.

Readership

All those who manufacture, handle, use, and are in charge of the disposal of chemicals

Details

No. of pages:
414
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781782424956
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855738126

About the Editor

M. L. Richardson

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.