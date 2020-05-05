COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off our Print & eBook bundle option. Terms & conditions.
Risk Management in Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323789493

Risk Management in Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America

1st Edition

Editors: Lauren Nentwich Jonathan Olshaker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323789493
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lauren Nentwich and Jonathan Olshaker, focuses on Risk Management in Emergency Medicine. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Surviving a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit, Communication and Documentation, Physician Well-Being, Emergency Department Operations I: EMS and Patient Arrival, Emergency Department Operations II: Patient Flow, Confidentiality & Capacity, Supervision of Resident Physicians & Advanced Practice Providers, Evaluation of the Psychiatric Patient, Physical and chemical restraints, High-Risk Pediatric Emergencies, The High-Risk Airway, High-Risk Chief Complaints I: Chest pain, High-Risk Chief Complaints II: Abdomen Pain and Extremity Injuries, High-Risk Chief Complaints III: Neurologic Emergencies, and Mitigating Clinical Risk through Simulation.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
5th May 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323789493

About the Editors

Lauren Nentwich

Affiliations and Expertise

Boston Medicall Center

Jonathan Olshaker

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.