Risk Management in Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America

This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lauren Nentwich and Jonathan Olshaker, focuses on Risk Management in Emergency Medicine. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Surviving a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit, Communication and Documentation, Physician Well-Being, Emergency Department Operations I: EMS and Patient Arrival, Emergency Department Operations II: Patient Flow, Confidentiality & Capacity, Supervision of Resident Physicians & Advanced Practice Providers, Evaluation of the Psychiatric Patient, Physical and chemical restraints, High-Risk Pediatric Emergencies, The High-Risk Airway, High-Risk Chief Complaints I: Chest pain, High-Risk Chief Complaints II: Abdomen Pain and Extremity Injuries, High-Risk Chief Complaints III: Neurologic Emergencies, and Mitigating Clinical Risk through Simulation.