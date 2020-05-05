Risk Management in Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics of North America
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Emergency Medicine Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Lauren Nentwich and Jonathan Olshaker, focuses on Risk Management in Emergency Medicine. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Amal Mattu. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Surviving a Medical Malpractice Lawsuit, Communication and Documentation, Physician Well-Being, Emergency Department Operations I: EMS and Patient Arrival, Emergency Department Operations II: Patient Flow, Confidentiality & Capacity, Supervision of Resident Physicians & Advanced Practice Providers, Evaluation of the Psychiatric Patient, Physical and chemical restraints, High-Risk Pediatric Emergencies, The High-Risk Airway, High-Risk Chief Complaints I: Chest pain, High-Risk Chief Complaints II: Abdomen Pain and Extremity Injuries, High-Risk Chief Complaints III: Neurologic Emergencies, and Mitigating Clinical Risk through Simulation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 5th May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323789493
About the Editors
Lauren Nentwich
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Medicall Center
Jonathan Olshaker
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.