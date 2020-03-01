Psychotic disorders affect more than 50 million people worldwide, and they have a devastating effect on individuals’ lives and functioning as well as a major financial and emotional impact on families and on society as a whole. The search for risk factors for psychosis has developed rapidly over the past decades, invigorated by changes in the thinking about the malleability and treatability of psychotic disorders. The paradigms for investigating psychosis risk have developed, often in parallel, but there has been no book to date that has summarized and synthesized the current approaches.

Risk Factors for Psychosis combines the current related but disparate research endeavors into a single text that considers all risk factors for psychosis, including biological, psychological, and environmental factors. It also introduces the ethics and current treatment evidence that attempts to ameliorate risk or reduce the number of individuals with risk factors developing a psychotic disorder. The book additionally highlights new research paradigms that will further enhance the field in the future. Risk Factors for Psychosis will be required reading for students and researchers in the field of psychosis risk and treatment, and will offer valuable insight for clinicians working with at-risk groups.