Risk Factors for Psychosis
1st Edition
Paradigms, Mechanisms, and Prevention
Description
Psychotic disorders affect more than 50 million people worldwide, and they have a devastating effect on individuals’ lives and functioning as well as a major financial and emotional impact on families and on society as a whole. The search for risk factors for psychosis has developed rapidly over the past decades, invigorated by changes in the thinking about the malleability and treatability of psychotic disorders. The paradigms for investigating psychosis risk have developed, often in parallel, but there has been no book to date that has summarized and synthesized the current approaches.
Risk Factors for Psychosis combines the current related but disparate research endeavors into a single text that considers all risk factors for psychosis, including biological, psychological, and environmental factors. It also introduces the ethics and current treatment evidence that attempts to ameliorate risk or reduce the number of individuals with risk factors developing a psychotic disorder. The book additionally highlights new research paradigms that will further enhance the field in the future. Risk Factors for Psychosis will be required reading for students and researchers in the field of psychosis risk and treatment, and will offer valuable insight for clinicians working with at-risk groups.
Key Features
- Integrates research into biological, psychological, and environmental factors into a single resource
- Offers insight into at-risk paradigms, biomarkers, and the current state of research on treatment option for psychosis
- Presents a holistic and dynamic look at risk syndromes and how these can be measured through neuroimaging, neuropsychology, and other methods
Readership
Advanced students, postgraduate students, researchers, and clinicians in neuroscience, biological psychiatry, and psychology
Table of Contents
1. Historical perspectives on psychosis risk
2. Risk, screening and prevention in psychosis and psychiatry
3. Risk for schizophrenia and the schizophrenia prodrome
4. The At-Risk Mental and Psychosis Risk Syndrome
5. Basic symptoms and self-disturbance
6. Schizotypy and schizotypal personality disorder
7. Genetic high risk and genetic high risk studies
8. Psychotic-Like Symptoms in the general population
9. Imaging and risk for psychosis
10. Genes and risk
11. Risk and Potential Biomarkers
12. Neurochemical models of risk and onset
13. Clinical factors related to risk
14. Neuropsychological risk factors for psychosis
15. The environment and psychosis risk
16. Ethical issues of identifying and treating psychosis risk
17. Indicated prevention in psychosis risk
18. Population interventions to reduce risk
19. New paradigms to study psychosis risk
20. "At risk for what" - Psychosis risk and Youth Mental Health
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st March 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128132012
About the Editor
Andrew Thompson
Dr Andrew Thompson studied Medicine at Oxford University and St Georges Hospital Medical School in London before training in Psychiatry in Nottingham and Bristol. In Bristol he worked with colleagues on a large birth cohort (ALSPAC) of children experiencing psychotic symptoms. Dr. Thompson then spent 5 years working as a clinical academic in a clinical research institute in Melbourne, Australia (Orygen Research Centre), which specializes in early psychosis research. During this time, he developed a research and clinical interest in the development of psychotic illness in young people including the development of specific psychotic symptoms. This has led to research into strategies to intervene early in the course of psychotic disorders to influence long-term outcome. He is currently an Associate Clinical Professor at the University of Warwick and is the author of 70 publications.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Clinical Professor in Psychiatry, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK
Matthew Broome
Dr Matthew Broome is a Senior Clinical Research Fellow at the Department of Psychiatry, University of Oxford, and a Consultant Psychiatrist at the Early Intervention in Psychosis Service, Oxford. He trained in medicine at the University of Birmingham and in Psychiatry at the Maudsley hospital (where he worked at the at risk for psychosis clinic (OASIS). He has previously been a Lecturer at the Institute of Psychiatry and an Associate Clinical Professor at The University of Warwick. He has previously edited books on subjects such as phenomenology and the interface between psychiatry and philosophy and has published over 100 research papers mostly relating to at risk for psychosis groups.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Clinical Research Fellow, Department of Psychiatry, University of Oxford, UK