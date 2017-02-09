Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-1

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine entitled “Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology” will be guest edited by Sten Westgard, James Westgard, and David Armbruster. The issue will cover a broad range of topics related to management in the laboratory including but not limited to: Metrology Perspectives; Biologic Variation Approach to Daily Laboratory; Clinical Outcome Approach to Goal Setting; Six Sigma Quality Management System; Traceability and Comparability; MU, Risk, and Sigma-metrics at Sunway; and Quality Indicators for the Total Testing Process, among others.