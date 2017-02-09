Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine entitled “Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology” will be guest edited by Sten Westgard, James Westgard, and David Armbruster. The issue will cover a broad range of topics related to management in the laboratory including but not limited to: Metrology Perspectives; Biologic Variation Approach to Daily Laboratory; Clinical Outcome Approach to Goal Setting; Six Sigma Quality Management System; Traceability and Comparability; MU, Risk, and Sigma-metrics at Sunway; and Quality Indicators for the Total Testing Process, among others.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 9th February 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323477642
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323477437
About the Authors
James Westgard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice
David Armbruster Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Global Scientific Affairs, Volwiler Research Fellow, Abbott Diagnostics
Sten Westgard Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Private Practice