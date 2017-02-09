Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323477437, 9780323477642

Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology, An Issue of the Clinics in Laboratory Medicine, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: James Westgard David Armbruster Sten Westgard
eBook ISBN: 9780323477642
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323477437
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th February 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Clinics in Laboratory Medicine entitled “Risk, Error and Uncertainty: Laboratory Quality Management in the Age of Metrology” will be guest edited by Sten Westgard, James Westgard, and David Armbruster. The issue will cover a broad range of topics related to management in the laboratory including but not limited to: Metrology Perspectives; Biologic Variation Approach to Daily Laboratory; Clinical Outcome Approach to Goal Setting; Six Sigma Quality Management System; Traceability and Comparability; MU, Risk, and Sigma-metrics at Sunway; and Quality Indicators for the Total Testing Process, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323477642
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323477437

About the Authors

James Westgard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice

David Armbruster Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director, Global Scientific Affairs, Volwiler Research Fellow, Abbott Diagnostics

Sten Westgard Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Private Practice

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.