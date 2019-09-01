Risk-Based Energy Management
1st Edition
DC, AC and Hybrid AC-DC Microgrids
Description
Risk-Based Energy Management: DC, AC and Hybrid AC-DC Microgrids defines the problems and challenges of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids and considers the right tactics and risk-based scheduling to tackle them. The book looks at the intermittent nature of renewable generation, demand and market price with the risk to DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids, which makes it relevant for anyone in renewable energy demand and supply. As utilization of distributed energy resources and the intermittent nature of renewable generations, demand and market price can put the operation of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids at risk, this book presents a timely resource.
Key Features
- Discusses both the challenges and solutions surrounding DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids
- Proposes robust scheduling of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids under uncertain environments
- Includes modeling upstream grid prices, renewable resources and intermittent load in the decision-making process of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids
Readership
Electrical Engineering Specialists in electrical power issues and in energy management of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids
Table of Contents
1. Energy management concept of DC, AC and hybrid AC-DC microgrids
2. Deterministic based energy management of DC microgrids
3. Stochastic based energy management of DC microgrids
4. Robust optimization based energy management of DC microgrids
5. IGDT-based risk-constrained energy management of DC microgrids
6. Deterministic based energy management of AC microgrids
7. Stochastic based energy management of AC microgrids
8. Robust optimization based energy management of AC microgrids
9. IGDT-based risk-constrained energy management of AC microgrids
10. Deterministic based energy management of hybrid AC-DC microgrids
11. Stochastic based energy management of hybrid AC-DC microgrids
12. Robust optimization based energy management of hybrid AC-DC microgrids
13. IGDT-based risk-constrained energy management of hybrid AC-DC microgrids
Details
- No. of pages:
- 294
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128174913
About the Editor
Sayyad Nojavan
Sayyad Nojavan, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Bonab, Bonab, Iran. His research areas include distribution networks operation, power system operation and economics, electricity market, hybrid energy system, retailer, microgrids, and risk management. He has also edited several books in the energy field, including Operation of Distributed Energy Resources in Smart Distribution Networks.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Electrical Engineering, University of Bonab, Bonab, Iran
Mahdi Shafieezadeh
Mahdi Shafieezadeh, PhD, the Vice President of Iranian National Center for Knowledge-based Management at Sharif University of Technology, Iran. He is also Chairman of the Board at Iranian School of Graduate Studies in Business Management and Entrepreneurship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President of Iranian National Center for Knowledge-based Management at Sharif University of Technology, Iran and Chairman of the Board at Iranian School of Graduate Studies in Business Management and Entrepreneurship
Noradin Ghadimi
Noradin Ghadimi, PhD, is an Assistant Professor in the Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Islamic Azad University, Ardabil, Iran. His research areas include power system analysis, electricity market, power system protection, hybrid energy system, uncertainty modelling and risk management.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Faculty of Electrical and Computer Engineering, Islamic Azad University, Ardabil, Iran