Risk Analysis and the Security Survey
3rd Edition
Description
Risk Analysis and the Security Survey, Third Edition, provides an understanding of the basic principles of risk analysis.
Addressing such topics as cost/benefit analysis, crime prediction, and business continuity planning, the book gives an overview of the security survey, and instructs its readers on ways to effectively produce a survey that will address the needs of any organization. This edition has been thoroughly revised and updated, with an eye toward the growing threat of global terrorism. It includes two new chapters, addressing such topics as disaster recovery planning, mitigation, and the evolving methodologies that are a result of the Homeland Security Act. The book will serve as a core textbook on understanding risk to the growing number of security and Homeland Security programs.
It is designed for students in security management courses, security managers, other security professionals as well as business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations.
Key Features
- Covers Business Impact Analysis (BIA), Project Planning, Data Collection, Data Analysis and Report of Findings, and Prediction of Criminal Behavior
- Presents updated statistical information and practical case examples
- Helps professionals and students produce more effective results-oriented security surveys
Readership
PRIMARY MARKET: (audience) Students in security management courses; Security Managers, other security professionals
SECONDARY MARKET: (audience) Business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations.
Table of Contents
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Chapter 1: Risk
Chapter 2: Vulnerability and Threat Identification
Chapter 3: Risk Measurement
Chapter 4: Quantifying and Prioritizing Loss Potential
Chapter 5: Cost/Benefit Analysis Chapter 6: Other Risk Analysis Methodologies Chapter 7: The Security Survey: An Overview Chapter 8: Management Audit Techniques and the Preliminary Survey Chapter 9: The Survey Report Chapter 10: Crime Prediction Chapter 11: Determining Insurance Requirements Chapter 12: Mitigation and Preparedness Chapter 13: Response Planning Chapter 14: Business Continuity Planning Chapter 15: Business Impact Analysis Chapter 16: Plan Documentation Chapter 17: Crisis Management Planning for Kidnap, Ransom and Extortion Chapter 18: Monitoring Safeguards Chapter 19: The Security Consultant
APPENDICES A. Security Survey Work Sheets B. Danger Signs of Fraud, Embezzlement, and Theft C. Professional Practices for Business Continuity Planners D. Sample BIA Introduction Letter E Sample Kidnap and Ransom Contingency Plan F. How to Establish Notice G. Communicating with the Media H. Security System Specifications I. Sample Introduction Memorandum: Disaster Recovery Planning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 392
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2006
- Published:
- 22nd February 2006
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080480725
About the Author
James F. Broder
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, has more than 40 years experience in security and law
enforcement. He has worked as a security executive, instructor, and consultant as well as having
served in Vietnam as a Police Advisor in the Counter Insurgency Directorate, Vietnamese
National Police. A former FBI Special Agent and employee for the US State Department, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington D.C. Mr. Broder is considered to be one of the most highly respected security authorities in the United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, Independent Security Consultant, San Marino, CA, USA
Eugene Tucker
Eugene (Gene) Tucker, CPP, CFE, CBCP, CHST, is co-author of Butterworth Heinemann’s Risk Analysis and the Security Survey, 4th edition. He is qualified as a Certified Continuity Manager (CCM) – ISO 22301 Lead Implementer and as an ISO 22301 Lead Auditor, and has extensive international experience as a corporate manager, investigator, trainer and consultant in security, safety, and business continuity planning.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, Praetorian Protective Services® LLC, California, USA
James F. Broder
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, has more than 40 years experience in security and law
enforcement. He has worked as a security executive, instructor, and consultant as well as having
served in Vietnam as a Police Advisor in the Counter Insurgency Directorate, Vietnamese
National Police. A former FBI Special Agent and employee for the US State Department, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington D.C. Mr. Broder is considered to be one of the most highly respected security authorities in the United States.
Affiliations and Expertise
James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, Independent Security Consultant, San Marino, CA, USA
Reviews
Security is an element of risk management, asserts James F. Broder in the third edition of his classic Risk Analysis and the Security Survey. And he ably backs up that statement in this wonderfully written book, which should be required reading for all current and future security professionals.-Jerry D. Loghry, Security Management, March 2007