Risk Analysis and the Security Survey, Third Edition, provides an understanding of the basic principles of risk analysis.

Addressing such topics as cost/benefit analysis, crime prediction, and business continuity planning, the book gives an overview of the security survey, and instructs its readers on ways to effectively produce a survey that will address the needs of any organization. This edition has been thoroughly revised and updated, with an eye toward the growing threat of global terrorism. It includes two new chapters, addressing such topics as disaster recovery planning, mitigation, and the evolving methodologies that are a result of the Homeland Security Act. The book will serve as a core textbook on understanding risk to the growing number of security and Homeland Security programs.

It is designed for students in security management courses, security managers, other security professionals as well as business professionals at all levels concerned with security, risk mitigation, and the management aspects of security operations.