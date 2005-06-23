Risk Analysis and the Security Survey Instructor's Manual

James F. Broder, CFE, CPP, FACFE, has more than 40 years experience in security and law

enforcement. He has worked as a security executive, instructor, and consultant as well as having

served in Vietnam as a Police Advisor in the Counter Insurgency Directorate, Vietnamese

National Police. A former FBI Special Agent and employee for the US State Department, U.S. House of Representatives, Washington D.C. Mr. Broder is considered to be one of the most highly respected security authorities in the United States.