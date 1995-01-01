Rise and Demise of Commodity Agreements - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855731790, 9781845699130

Rise and Demise of Commodity Agreements

1st Edition

An Investigation into the Breakdown of International Commodity Agreements

Authors: Marcelo Raffaelli
eBook ISBN: 9781845699130
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855731790
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1995
Page Count: 256
Description

A detailed examination is provided of the circumstances which led to the negotiation of each of the international commodity agreements with economic provision included since the end of World War II. How such agreements operated and the causes for difficulties in their implementation and the reasons for their failure is also discussed. It concentrates on four specific agreements; cocoa, coffee, sugar and tin; and as a contrast to these commodities a chapter is dedicated to OPEC. Written by an insider who was actually present at the 'creation', a first-hand view is given of how commodity agreements are actually arrived at during the course of negotiation and implementation.

Readership

Economic/financial historians, bankers, financiers

Table of Contents

The pre-UNCTAD period; Developments since 1964; Factors bearing on the birth and life of commodity agreements; Coffee; Sugar; Cocoa; A cartel case: OPEC; Is there a future for commodity agreements?

About the Author

Marcelo Raffaelli

Affiliations and Expertise

former Chairman of Textiles Surveillance, GATT

