Rise and Demise of Commodity Agreements
1st Edition
An Investigation into the Breakdown of International Commodity Agreements
Description
A detailed examination is provided of the circumstances which led to the negotiation of each of the international commodity agreements with economic provision included since the end of World War II. How such agreements operated and the causes for difficulties in their implementation and the reasons for their failure is also discussed. It concentrates on four specific agreements; cocoa, coffee, sugar and tin; and as a contrast to these commodities a chapter is dedicated to OPEC. Written by an insider who was actually present at the 'creation', a first-hand view is given of how commodity agreements are actually arrived at during the course of negotiation and implementation.
Readership
Economic/financial historians, bankers, financiers
Table of Contents
The pre-UNCTAD period; Developments since 1964; Factors bearing on the birth and life of commodity agreements; Coffee; Sugar; Cocoa; A cartel case: OPEC; Is there a future for commodity agreements?
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1995
- Published:
- 1st January 1995
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699130
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855731790
About the Author
Marcelo Raffaelli
Affiliations and Expertise
former Chairman of Textiles Surveillance, GATT