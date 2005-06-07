Riparia
1st Edition
Ecology, Conservation, and Management of Streamside Communities
Description
This book describes the underlying water conditions and geologies that support viable riparia, illustrates the ecological characteristics of riparia, and discusses how riparia are used by human cultures as well as how riparia can be used to sustain environmental quality. In recent years riparian management has been widely implemented as a means of improving fisheries, water quality, and habitat for endangered species. This book provides the basic knowledge necessary to implement successful, long-term management and rehabilitation programs.
Key Features
- Treats riparian patterns & processes in a holistic perspective, from ecological components to societal activities
- Contains over 130 illustrations and photos that summarize this complex ecological system
- Synthesizes the information from more than 6,000 professional articles
- Sidebars provide a look into ongoing research that is at the frontiers of riparian ecology and management
Readership
Advanced students and professional scientists and resource managers interested in river and stream ecology, riparian systems, freshwater ecosystems and watershed ecology and management; government agencies such as the US Forest Service, EPA, Bureau of Land Management, and state resource agencies.
Table of Contents
- Foreword
- Preface
- Chapter 1: Introduction
- Overview
- Purpose
- Hydrological Context
- Ecological Context
- Landscape Context
- Cultural Setting
- Rationale for Riparian Ecology
- Setting the Stage
- Chapter 2: Catchments and the Physical Template
- Overview
- Purpose
- Catchments and Hierarchical Patterns of Geomorphic Features
- Geomorphic Processes and Process Domains
- Hydrologic Connectivity and Surface Water–Groundwater Exchange
- Surface Connectivity and Flooding
- Conclusions
- Chapter 3: Riparian Typology
- Overview
- Purpose
- The Historical Context
- Theoretical Basis for Classification
- Emerging Classification Concepts
- Geomorphic Classification
- Biotic Classification
- Treating Complexity and Heterogeneity in Classification Systems
- Attributes of an Enduring Classification System
- Conclusions
- Chapter 4: Structural Patterns
- Overview
- Purpose
- Life History Strategies
- Morphological and Physiological Adaptations of Riparian Plants
- Reproductive Strategies
- Distribution, Structure, and Abundance
- Biological Diversity
- Chapter 5: Biotic Functions of Riparia
- Overview
- Purpose
- Water Use and Flux
- Nutrient Fluxes
- Production Ecology
- Decomposition Dynamics
- Information Fluxes
- Microclimate
- Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Biophysical Connectivity and Riparian Functions
- Overview
- Purpose
- Patch Dynamics and a Landscape Perspective of Catchments
- Nutrient Flows
- Energy Flows and Food Webs
- Large Animal Connections
- Conclusions
- Chapter 7: Disturbance and Agents of Change
- Overview
- Purpose
- Major Categories of Change
- Riparian Disturbances
- Disturbance Ecology: Responses to Stress
- Ecological Consequences of Flow Regulation
- Consequences of Global Climate and Land Use Changes
- Conclusions
- Chapter 8: Management
- Overview
- Purpose
- Riparian Management: A Recent and Evolving Concern
- Riparian Management: A Process Linked to Catchment and to River Management
- Riparian Management: A Highly Specific Process
- Human Dimension of Riparian Management
- Conclusions
- Chapter 9: Conservation
- Overview
- Purpose
- Conserving Riparia for Biodiversity
- Conserving Riparia for Ecosystem Services
- Conserving Riparia for their Hydrologic Effects
- Riparian Conservation in a Management Context
- Human Benefits from Riparian Conservation
- Emergence of New Conservation Legislation
- Riparian Conservation for the Long Term
- Conclusions
- Chapter 10: Restoration
- Overview
- Purpose
- General Principles and Definitions
- Returning to More Natural Hydrologic Regimes
- Developing a Restoration Plan
- Assessing the Ecological Integrity of Riparia
- Specific Enhancements
- Conclusions
- Chapter 11: Synthesis
- Overview
- Purpose
- Riparia as Keystone Units of Catchment Ecosystems
- A Unified Perspective of Riparian Ecology
- Developing a Future Vision
- Principles for the Ecological Management of Riparia
- Global Environmental Change
- Conclusions
- Bibliography
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 448
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2005
- Published:
- 7th June 2005
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470689
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126633153
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301980
About the Author
Robert Naiman
Research Interests:
Structure and dynamics of lotic ecosystems, landscape ecology, and the role of large animals in influencing ecosystem dynamics.
Professional Appointments:
- 1988-present: Professor, College of Ocean and Fishery Sciences and College of Forest Resources, University of Washington
- 1993-present: Faculty Affiliate, Division of Biological Sciences, The University of Montana
- 2001-2002: Sabbatical Fellow, National Center for Ecological Analysis and Syntheses (NCEAS), University of California, Santa Barbara and The Ecosystem Center, Woods Hole, MA
- 1988-1996: Director, Center for Streamside Studies, University of Washington
- 1995: Visiting Professor, University of Witwatersrand, South Africa
- 1985-1988: Director, Center for Water and the Environment, Natural Resources Research Institute, University of Minnesota; Professor, Department of Fisheries and WIldlife, and the Department of Ecology and Behavioral Biology, University of Minnesota
- 1978-1985: Director, Matamek Research Program, Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution
- 1984, 1988: Visiting Scientist, Centre d'Ecologie, Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Toulouse, France
- 1983: Visiting Professor, University of Montana
- 1977-1978: Assistant Curator, Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia
- 1976-1977: Research Associate, Oregon State University
- 1974-1976: Postdoctoral Fellow, Fisheries Research Board of Canada, Pacific Biological Station
Professional Societies:
- American Association for the Advancement of Science
- American Society of Limnology and Oceanography
- Ecological Society of America
- North American Benthological Society
- Societas Internationalis Limnologie
Recent Committee & Consulting Activity (1986-1999)
- National Science Foundation: *Water and Watersheds Panel
*Long-term ecological research advisory panel
*Ecosystem research advisory panel
*Various NSF site reviews
*Coordinating committee and chair--various NSF
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington, Seattle, United States
Henri Decamps
Domain of Research: River Ecology and riparian landscapes.
Functions:
- Director of the Centre d'Ecologie des Ressources Renouvelables, CNRS Laboratory in Toulouse (1981-1995).
- Director of the team "Ecologie des écosystèmes riverains" at the Centre d'Ecologie des Systèms Aquatiques Continentaux, CNRS et Université Toulouse 3 (1995-2001).
Present National Responsibility:
- President of the "Groupement d'Intérêt Public: Ecosystèmes Forestiers - ECOFOR" (2000-
- President of several Scientific Committees at the French Ministry of the Environment.
Past International Responsibilities:
- President of the Scientific Committee of the programme MAB.UNESCO "Land-Inland Water interface: Research and Management" (1988-1996)
- President of the "Internaional Association for Landscape Ecology" (IALE) (1991-1995)
- Scientific coordinator of the programmes of the European Commission: 'European River Margins' et 'Floodplain Biodiversity and Restoration'.
Organization of the internationa symposia:
- "Quels Flueves pour demain?" Ministère de l'Environment et CNRS, Orléans, September 1991.
- "World Congress of the International Association for the Landscape Ecology (IALE)," Touslouse, July 1995.
- "Eighth International Symposium on Regulated Streams - EISORS," Toulouse, July 2000.
Teaching:
- University of Toulouse: Aquatic Ecology lectures at the PhD level (1990-1996).
- University of Roskilde, Denmark: international seminars at the PhD level 'Landscape ecology and the dynamics of agricultural landscapes' (1997 and 2000).
- University de Sao Paulo, Brazil: Landscape Ecology lectures at the PhD level (1998).
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, Toulouse, France
Michael McClain
Affiliations and Expertise
Florida International University, Miami, U.S.A.
Reviews
"...the most comprehensive synthesis of the riparian ecology literature...Though this could be used as a graduate-level or upper-division undergraduate textbook, researchers and practitioners will benefit from the book's holistic vision of riparia. All readers will appreciate the 56-page bibliography, reflecting the author's broad knowledge and international experience in watershed management, aquatic ecology, landscape ecology, and biogeochemistry. This book also demonstrates the maturation of landscape ecology and its integration into natural resource management in the years since Malanson's work...Highly recommended. Upper-level undergraduates and above." - CHOICE "Riparia is 11 chapters, 430 pages, 137,825 words, and 990 references of pure, unadultured riparian system biology, ecology, hydrology, geomorphology, biogeochemistry, biophysics, and yes, socioenvironmental visions. To say that all things riparian are covered in this book is an understatement...Following Bob Paine's lead in espousing the ecological importance of keystone species, NDM work hard to convince us that riparia are the 'key stone elements of catchments'. In that, they succeed. They also don't let the reader miss the conclusion that riparia are highly heterogeneous, highly variable, highly diverse systems...Riparia is at its best when the subject of the interchange between rivers and their surrounding communities is tackled directly, and when the information being presented is absolutely riparia-specific...Riparia is presently the bible of riparian systems, and for that, the authors are owed our thanks...The merger responsible for Riparia was that of the collective wisdom of three authors...In their wisdom, and in this book, a river runs through it." - K.T. Killingbeck, University of Rhode Island, in LANDSCAPE ECOLOGY "...an impressive synthesis of the international literature investigating the sceince and conservation of streamside zones...Suitable, even essential, for both academics and practitioners involved in river and riparian science and management, Riparia is also appropriate for advanced undergraduate and graduate students. The book's structure makes it ideal for use both as a course text and as a resource for scientists who study river ecosystems. Its content is organized by concept and process, not by sepcific riparian component...each chapter relates an interesting story about riparian processes relative to contemporary themes of ecosystem function, which should make the book appealing to a broad audience...The authors' capacity to summarize and integrate very different research subfileds accurately and insightfully is an extraordinary feature of this book. I highly recommend Riparia to all river and riparian scientists and to others interested in the topic, an emerging focus of ecology and natural resource management. This book is sure to become a classic." -Stewart B. Rood, Unviersity of Lethbridge, for BIOSCIENCE "Perhaps more than most other ecosystems, understanding riparian systems requires the integration of diverse disciplines. Riparia accomplishes this integration nicely by using landscape ecology to overarch potentially separate themes. The book is logically organized. The authors, all prominent researchers of river and riparian ecosystems, devote early chapters to the physical template of riparian areas, with appropriate focus given to the ecological implications of hydrology and fluvial geomorpholohy...Riparia will be most useful as a text for graduate students, or as a reference volume for researchers and resource managers...This book is exceptionally illustrated with instructive, high-quality photographs and colorful figures." -Scott Tiegs, Swiss Federal Institute for Environmental Science and Technology, in Ecology "Streamside communities are exceedingly important for the functioning of ecosystems and the providing of ecosystem services to people. With growing challenges of land-use, climate change, and expanding infrastructure, the publication of Riparia: Ecology, Conservation, and Management of Streamside Communities, is especially timely, and deserves to be widely read and applied." - Jeffrey A. McNeely, Chief Scientist, IUCN-The World Conservation Union "This book is a welcome and valuable addition to the understanding and management of riparian systems throughout the world." - Gene E. Likens, Institute of Ecosystem Studies, from the Foreword "Both researchers and managers will want to include Riparia in their library, and the text will be an excellent choice for a graduate seminar or upper-division undergraduate course....Long in the making, this book is well worth the wait." - Sandy DeBano, Oregon State University "Riparia achieves a rare combination of an easily readable style with a great wealth of factual information. By explaining the linkage between the ecological and cultural elements of riparian management, Riparia provides land managers with an invaluable tool for dealing with complex people/ecosystem dynamics." - William Jackson, IUCN, The World Conservation Union "This is a beautiful and easily read book - the drawings convey information in ways that words cannot, and the sidebars and tables are packed with information that draws the reader in and conveys reference information that readers will come back to time and again." - Margaret Palmer, University of Maryland