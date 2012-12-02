Ring Theory, 83 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125998406, 9780080925486

Ring Theory, 83

1st Edition

Student Edition

Authors: Louis Rowen
eBook ISBN: 9780080925486
Hardcover ISBN: 9780125998406
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 2nd December 2012
Page Count: 688
Description

This is an abridged edition of the author's previous two-volume work, Ring Theory, which concentrates on essential material for a general ring theory course while ommitting much of the material intended for ring theory specialists. It has been praised by reviewers:"As a textbook for graduate students, Ring Theory joins the best....The experts will find several attractive and pleasant features in Ring Theory. The most noteworthy is the inclusion, usually in supplements and appendices, of many useful constructions which are hard to locate outside of the original sources....The audience of nonexperts, mathematicians whose speciality is not ring theory, will find Ring Theory ideally suited to their needs....They, as well as students, will be well served by the many examples of rings and the glossary of major results."--NOTICES OF THE AMS

Readership

Graduate and upper undergraduate students.

Table of Contents

Introduction: An Overview of Ring Theory. Table of Principal Notation. General Fundamentals. Construction of Rings. Basic Structure Theory. Rings of Fractions and Embedding Theorems. Categorical Aspects of Module Theory. Homology and Cohomology. Rings with Polynomial Identities and Affine Algebras. Central Simple Algebras. Rings from Representation Theory. Dimensions for Modules and Rings. Major Theorems and Counterexamples for Volume II. References. Index of References According to Section. Cumulative Subject Index for Volumes I and II. Index.

Details

No. of pages:
688
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080925486
Hardcover ISBN:
9780125998406

About the Author

Louis Rowen

Department of Mathematics and Computer Science

Affiliations and Expertise

Bar Ilan University

Reviews

@qu:As a textbook for graduate students, Ring Theory joins the best....The experts will find several attractive and pleasant features in Ring Theory. The most noteworthy is the inclusion, usually in supplements and appendices, of many useful constructions which are hard to locate outside of the original sources....The audience of nonexperts, mathematicians whose speciality is not ring theory, will find Ring Theory ideally suited to their needs....They, as well as students, will be well served by themany examples of rings and the glossary of major results. @source:--NOTICES OF THE AMS

