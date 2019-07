Ring-Forming Polymerizations Pt B 2

Ring-forming Polymerizations is a part of a volume that features a complete review and compilation of ring-forming polymerization reactions that result to heterocyclic ring formation. This book shows relevant growth in terms of research and commercial development in the area of polymer chemistry. This volume is comprised of four major chapters and is organized according to the specific heterocyclic ring structure resulting from ring-forming polymerizations. Each of the chapters is arranged further according to the polymer type and the different methods used in the preparation of that type, where emphasis is given to synthetic methods. This book specifically discusses the linear polymers that were intentionally made. Also, the structures presented are limited in scope considering that they are the result of the research cited in this book. However, claims that dispute a certain structure found in the research are also included to provide balance, fairness, and objectivity. Specifically, this book is a valuable resource for polymer and organic chemists. However, it can also be of great use to those scientists and researchers interested in the study of polymer chemistry of living systems.

Chapter I. Rings Containing Four Carbon Atoms

A. Polyimides

Polyimide Homopolymers

Method 1. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 2. Chemical Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 3. Polyimides via Intermediate Polyiminolactones

Method 4. Polyimides from Diamines and Tetranitriles

Method 5. Polyimides from Diisocyanates and Dianhydrides

Method 6. Miscellaneous Polyimide Syntheses

Properties

Applications

Poly(Amide-Imides)

Method 7. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 8. Chemical Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 9. Polymerization of Trimellitic Anhydride with Diisocyanates

Properties and Applications

Poly(Ester-Imides)

Method 10. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 11. Poly(Ester-Imides) from Dianhydrides and Diisocyanates

Method 12. Poly(Ester-Imides) from Trimellitic Anhydride and Diamines and Diols

Properties of Poly(Ester-Imides)

Poly(Imide-Imidazopyrrolones)

Method 13. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Method 14. Polymerization in Polyphosphoric Acid

Polytriazololactams

Method 15. Thermal Dehydration of Appropriate Polyamic Acids

Oxadiazole Copolymers

Method 16. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids to Give Copolymers Containing the 1,3,4-Oxadiazole Ring

Method 17. Thermal Dehydration of Polyamic Acids to Give Copolymers Containing the 1,2,4-Oxadiazole Ring

Polyiminolactones

Method 18. Chemical Dehydration of Polyamic Acids

Chemical Reactions of Polyiminolactones

B. Polymers Containing Pyrrole and Related Rings

Method 1. Polyteracyanoethylene

Method 2. Polyphthalocyanines

Method 3. Polymerization of Multifunctional Nitriles and Amines

Method 4. Polypyrrolines from Diamines

Method 5. Polypyrollinones

C. Poly(1,3-Oxazinones) and Poly(1,3-Oxazindiones)

Method 1. Poly(1,3-Oxazinones) from o-Amino Aromatic Carboxylic Acids

Method 2. Poly(1,3-Oxazindiones) from Diisocyanates and Bis(Hydroxy Acids)

Method 3. Poly(1,3-oxazindiones) from Carbonate-Blocked Bis(Hydroxy Acids) and Diamines

D. Polydioxins, Polyoxazines, and Polythiazines

Method 1. Polydioxins from Tetraphenols and Tetrachloroquinoxalines

Method 2. Polyoxazines and Polythiazines from Diaminodiphenols and Tetrachloro or Tetrahydroxy

Compounds

Method 3. Polyoxazines and Polythiazines from Diaminodiphenols and Quinones

Method 4. Condensation of Diaminodithiophenols with Bis-(α-Haloalkyl Aryl Ketones)

E. Polyquinoxalines and Related Types

Method 1. Pyrazine Ring-Containing Polymers

Method 2. Polyquinoxalines from Bis(o-Diamines) and Tetracarbonyl Compounds

Method 3. Polyquinoxalines by Polycondensation in Polyphosphoric Acid

Properties of Polyquinoxalines

F. Polypiperazines and Polydiketopiperazines

Method 1. Polypiperazines from Bis(β-Hydroxyethyl)Diamines

Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(α-Amino Acids) to Polydiketopiperazines

Method 3. Polydiketopiperazines from Bis(α-Chloroacetamides)

G. Polypyrimidines and Polytetraazapyrenes

Method 1. Polypyrimidine Syntheses

Method 2. Polytetraazapyrene Synthesis

H. Polypyrimidones, Polyquinazolones, and Polyquinazolinediones

Method 1. Polypyrimidones from Unsaturated Isocyanates

Method 2. Polyquinazolones from Diamines and Bis(benzoxazinones)

Method 3. Polyquinazolones from Aromatic Bis(o-Amino Acids) and Derivatives

Method 4. Polyquinazolinediones by Condensation of Diisocyanates with Aromatic Bis(o-Amino Acids)

Method 5. Poly(isoindoloquinazolinediones) from Condensation of Aromatic Bis(o-Aminoamides) with

Dianhydrides

Properties of Polyquinazolones and Polyquinazolinediones

I. Polyacetals and Polyketals

Method 1. Condensation of Polyols with Dialdehydes and Diketones

Method 2. Polyacetals by Transacetalization

Miscellaneous Related Syntheses

Properties of Polyacetals and Polyketals

J. Polyquinones

Method 1. Polyquinones from Halo-Substituted p-Quinones

Table I.1. Polyimides from Aliphatic and Cycloaliphatic Dianhydrides

Table I.2. Polyimides from Multicyclic Dianhydrides

Table I.3. Polypyromellitimides

Table I.4. Polyimides Based on 3,3',4,4'-Benzophenonetetracarboxylic Acid Dianhydride

Table I.5. Miscellaneous Polyimides

Table I.6. Poly(amide-imides) from Diamino Amides

Table I.7. Poly(amide-imides) from Tricarboxylic Acid Derivatives

Table I.8. Poly(amide-imides) from Amide Anhydrides

Table I.9. Poly(ester-imides) from Ester Anhydrides

Table I.10. Poly(ester-imides) from Diamino Esters

Table I.11. Poly(ester-imides) from Dimethyl Bis(trimellitimidates)

Table I.12. Polyiminolactones

Table I.13. Poly(imide-imidazopyrrolones)

Table I.14. Polymers Containing Pyrrole and Related Rings

Table I.15. Poly(1,3-oxazinones) and Poly(1,3-oxazindiones)

Table I.16. Polydioxins

Table I.17. Polyoxazines

Table I.18. Polythiazines

Table I.19. Polyquinoxalines and Related Polymers

Table I.20. Polypiperazines and Polydiketopiperazines

Table I.21. Polypyrimidines and Polytetraazopyrenes

Table I.22. Polyquinazolones

Table I.23. Polyquinazolinediones

Table I.24. Polyacetals and Polyketals

Table I.25. Polyquinones

Chapter II. Intra-Intermolecular Polymerizations Leading to Heterocyclic Rings

A. Polymerization of Dialdehydes

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

B. Polymerization of Diepoxides

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

C. Polymerization of Divinyl Acetals and Ketals

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

D. Polymerization of Unsaturated Esters

Polymerizations of Unsaturated Glycidyl Esters

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

Polymerization of Diunsaturated Esters

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

E. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Anhydrides

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

F. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Germanium Derivatives

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

G. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Ammonium Salts, Amine Oxides, and Amines

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

H. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Amides

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

I. Polymerization of Diisocyanates

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

J. Polymerization of Dinitriles

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation, Miscellany

K. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Phosphorus-Containing Compounds

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

L. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Sulfur-Containing Compounds

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

M. Polymerization of Diunsaturated Silicon Derivatives

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

N. Miscellaneous Polymerizations

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler Initiation

Table II.1. Polydialdehydes

Table II.2. Polydiepoxides

Table II.3. Poly(divinyl acetals) and Poly(divinyl ketals)

Table II.4. Polymers from Unsaturated Glycidyl Esters

Table II.5. Polymers from Diunsaturated Esters

Table II.6. Polymers from Diunsaturated Anhydrides

Table II.7. Polymers from Polyunsaturated Ammonium Salts and Amine Oxides

Table II.8. Copolymers from Diunsaturated Ammonium Salts and Sulfur Dioxide

Table II.9. Polymers from Diunsaturated Amines

Table II.10. Polymers from Diunsaturated Amides

Table II.11. Cyclopolymers from Diisocyanates and Diisothiocyanates

Table II.12. Cyclopolymers from Dinitriles

Table II.13. Phosphorous-Containing Cyclopolymers

Table II.14. Sulfur-Containing Cyclopolymers

Table II.15. Silicon-Containing Cyclopolymers

Table II.16. Miscellaneous Cyclopolymers

Chapter III. α,β-Unsaturated Aldehyde Polymerizations

A. Acrolein Polymers

Polymerizations

Properties

Structure

Copolymers

B. Polymers from α-Substituted Acroleins

C. Polymerization of β-Substituted Acroleins

D. Miscellaneous Polymers

Table III.1. Initiator Systems for Acrolein Polymerization

Table III.2. Properties of Various Polyacroleins

Table III.3. Polymerization of α-Alkyl Acroleins

Chapter IV. Miscellaneous Ring-Forming Polymerizations

A. Polydiazadiphosphetidines

B. Polytetrazadiborines

C. Polytetrazoles

D. Polybenzboroxazinones

E. Polysulfimides and Related Polymers

F. Poly(4-Phosphoniapyran Salts)

G. Poly(amide-indoles)

H. Polyxanthones

I. Copolymerization of 1,4-Butynediol with Acrolein

J. Polymerizations to Fused Pyridine Ring-Containing Polymers

K. Polydiazepines

L. Polydisalicylides

M. Polyferrocenes and Polytitanocenes

N. Miscellaneous Polymerizations

