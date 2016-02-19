Ring-Forming Polymerizations Pt A - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123956972, 9780323150897

Ring-Forming Polymerizations Pt A

1st Edition

Carbocyclic and Metallorganic Rings

Authors: Robert Cotter
eBook ISBN: 9780323150897
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 424
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Ring-forming Polymerizations, Part A: Carbocyclic and Metallorganic Rings covers polymerization reactions that form carbocyclic rings and those that lead to metallorganic ring-containing structures. This book is organized into 11 chapters. The first four chapters describe ring-forming polymerizations that lead to the formation of homocyclic carbon-containing rings. These chapters specifically examine Diels-Alder polymerizations and certain diisopropenyl monomers polymerization yielding high molecular weight polyindanes. Chapter V is an introduction to polymers from metals and unsaturated carbon compounds, which has been called a ""natural coordination polymer"". Chapters VI to X deal with metallorganic ring polymers formed by chelation and are arranged according to the elements in the ligands that are affecting chelation. The final chapter explores ring forming polymerizations that yield polysiloxanes, polysilazanes, and certain polymetalloxanes.
This book will be of value to organic chemists and researchers, as well as to organic chemistry teachers and students.

Table of Contents


Preface

Tentative Contents of Part B

Introduction

History

Perspectives

Chapter Outline

Explanation of Tables and Abbreviations

Abbreviations

References

Chapter I. Carbon—Carbon Double Bond-Forming Polymerizations

Method 1. Condensation of Carbonyl Compounds with Compounds Containing Active Methylene Groups

Method 2. Oxidation of Compounds Containing Two Active Methylene Groups

Method 3. Base Treatment of Bis(halomethyl) Compounds

Method 4. Polycondensation of Methyl Ketones

Method 5. Polymerization via the Wittig Reaction

Method 6. Polymerization of Trichloromethyl Compounds

Method 7. Wurtz-Fittig Reactions of Bis(dibromomethyl) Aromatic Compounds

Method 8. Polymerization of Vinylcyclopropanes and Vinylcyclobutanes

Method 9. Polymerization of Halopyridines

Properties of Double Bond-Containing Polymers

Table I.1. Polymers Containing Disubstituted Double Bonds

Table I.2. Polymers Containing Trisubstituted Double Bonds

Table I.3. Polymers Containing Tetrasubstituted Double Bonds

References

Chapter II. Intra-Intermolecular Polymerizations Leading to Homocyclic Carbon Rings

Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation

Method 2. Ziegler-Type Initiation

Method 3. Cationic Initiation

Method 4. Anionic Initiation

Method 5. Other Methods of Initiation

Table II.1. Three-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers

Table II.2. Four-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers

Table II.3. Five-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers

Table II.4. Six-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers

Table II.5. Polymers Containing Larger Rings

References

Chapter II. Diels-Alder Polymerizations

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(dienophiles) with Bis(dienes)

Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(dienophiles) with Pseudobis(dienes)

Table III.1. Diels-Alder Polymers

References

Chapter IV. Polymerization of Diisopropenyl Monomers and Other Carbocyclic Ring-Forming Polymerizations

A. Polymerization of Diisopropenyl Monomers

Method 1. With BF3 or SnCl4/HCl Catalysts

Method 2. With Complex Catalysts

B. Other Carbocyclic Ring-Forming Polymerizations

Method 1. Polymers from Diphenyldiacetylene

Method 2. Polymerization of 1,2,4,5-Tetrabromobenzene

Method 3. Poly(Methyl Vinyl Ketones)

Method 4. Polymerization of Diacetyl and p-Phenylenediamine

Method 5. Friedel-Crafts Polymerizations

Method 6. Polymers from Ferrocene and Carbonyl Compounds

Method 7. Polymers from Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Anhydrides

Method 8. Polymers from Bis(ketenes)

Method 9. Photoinitiated Ring-Forming Polymerizations

Table IV.1. Polymers from Diisopropenyl Monomers

References

Chapter V. Metallorganic Ring-Containing Polymers of Unsaturated Carbon Compounds

Method 1. Reactions of Unsaturated Compounds with Inorganic Salts

Method 2. Reaction of Metal Complexes of Polyenes with Polyenes

Method 3. Reaction of Sodiobis(cyclic dienes) with Inorganic Salts

Table V.1. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds

References

Chapter VI. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen Chelate Ligands

A. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Nitrogenous Bases

Method 1. Polymerization of Imidazoles

Method 2. Polymers from Metals and Alkylenediamines, Pyridines, Pyrazines, and Dinitriles

B. Polymers from Bis(1,2-dioximes)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(1,2-dioximes) with Metals or Metal Salts

C. Metal-Tetracyanoethylene Polymers

Method 1. Polymerization of Tetracyanoethylene and Related Tetranitriles with Metals, Metal Salts, or Metal Chelates

Method 2. Film-Forming Polymerization of Tetracyanoethylene on Metals

D. Metal Phthalocyanine Polymers

Method 1. Polymerization of Dianhydrides with Urea and Metals

Method 2. Polymerization of Tetranitriles with Metals or Metal Salts

Method 3. Polymerization of Difunctional Silicon and Titanium Phthalocyanines

Table VI.1. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Nitrogeneous Bases

Table VI.2. Polymers from Bis(1,2-dioximes)

Table VI.3. Metal-Tetracyanoethylene Polymers

Table VI.4. Metal Phthalocyanine Polymers

References

Chapter VII. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen: Oxygen Chelate Ligands

A. Polymers from Bis(amino acids) and Bis(aminophenols)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(amino acids) with Metal Salts and/or Metal Chelates

B. Metal Bis(8-hydroxyquinolinates) and Related Types

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(8-hydroxyquinolines) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

C. Metal-Containing Poly(Schiff Bases)

Method 1. Reaction of Dicarbonyl Compounds and Diamines with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(Schiff Bases) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

D. Polymers from Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands with Metal Salts

E. Polymers from Miscellaneous Bis(N:O) Ligands

Method 1. Polymerization of Pyromellitimide with Metal Salts

Method 2. Polymerization of N,N'-Bis(ß-benzoylvinyl)-diamines and 2,5-Bis(arylaminoquinones) with Metal Salts

Method 3. Polymerization of Oximes of Acyloins and α-Diketones

Method 4. Polymerization of Bis(pyrazinylmethyl) Diketones with Metal Salts

Method 5. Polymerization of 2,2'-Pyridoins

Method 6. Polymerization of Bis(hydroxamic acids) and Bis(hydrazides) with Metal Salts

Table VII.1. Polymers from Bis(amino acids)

Table VII.2. Metal Bis(8-hydroxyquinolinates) and Related Types

Table VII.3. Metal-Containing Poly(SchifT Bases)

Table VII.4. Polymers from Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands

Table VII.5. Polymers from Miscellaneous Bis(N:O) Ligands

References

Chapter VIII. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen: Sulfur Chelate Ligands

A. Polymers from Bis(thiopicolinamides)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiopicolinamides) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

B. Polymers from Bis(thiooxamides)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiooxamides) with Metal Salts

C. Polymers from Bis(thiosemicarbazones)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiosemicarbazones) with Metal Salts

Table VIII.1. Polymers from Bis(thiopicolinamides)

Table VIII.2. Polymers from Bis(thiooxamides)

Table VIII.3. Polymers from Bis(thiosemicarbazones)

References

Chapter IX. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Oxygen Chelate Ligands

A. Poly[metal bis(ß-diketonates)]

Method 1. Polymerization of Metal ß-Diketonates

Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

Method 3. Polymerization of Cyclic Metal Bis(ß-diketonates)

Method 4. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Metal Carbonyls or Metal Alkyls

Method 5. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Hexacoordinating Metals

B. Polymers from Bis(1,2-hydroxyketo) Ligands

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(ligands) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates

C. Polymeric Metal Carboxylates

Method 1. Polymeric Basic Beryllium Carboxylates

Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(α-hydroxy acids)

Method 3. Miscellaneous Polymeric Carboxylates

D. Polymeric Metal Phosphinates

Method 1. Polyphosphinates of Trivalent and Tetravalent, Chelated Metal Atoms

Method 2. Polyarsinates of Trivalent, Chelated Metal Atoms

Method 3. Polyphosphinates of Trivalent Metal Atoms Coordinating Hydroxyl and Water

Method 4. Polyphosphinates of Divalent Metal Atoms

Method 5. Polymerization of Metal Carbonyls with Phosphinic Acids

Method 6. Poly(dihalophosphoric acids)

Table IX.1. Poly[metal bis(ß-diketonates)]

Table IX.2. Polymers from Bis(1,2-hydroxyketo) Ligands

Table IX.3. Polymeric Metal Carboxylates

Table IX.4. Polymeric Metal Phosphinates and Arsinates

References

Chapter X. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Sulfur Chelate Ligands

A. Polymeric Metal Mercaptides

Method 1. Polymerization of Mercaptans with Metal Salts

Method 2. Polymerization of Metal Carbonyls with Disulfides

Method 3. Polymerization of Metal Salts with Di(alkylmercapto) Organotin Compounds

Method 4. Polymerization of Dimercaptans with Metal Salts

B. Polymers from Bis(dithiocarbamates)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(dithiocarbamates) with Metal Salts

C. Polymers from Bis(xanthates)

Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(xanthates) with Metal Salts

Table X.1. Polymeric Metal Mercaptides

Table X.2. Polymers from Bis(dithiocarbamates)

Table X.3. Polymers from Bis(xanthates)

References

Chapter XI. Polysiloxanes, Polysilazanes, and Polymetalloxanes from Ring-Forming Polymerizations

A. Polysiloxanes

Method 1. Hydrolytic Polycondensation of Monoalkyl and Monoaryl Silanes

Method 2. Reequilibration of Cyclic Dimethylsiloxanes

B. Polysilazanes

Method 1. Base-Catalyzed Polymerization of Silazanes and Disilazanes

Method 2. Polymerization of Diamines with Various Silicon-Containing Monomers

C. Polymetalloxanes

Method 1. Reaction of Monomeric Metalloxanes with Water or Hydroxyl Compounds

Method 2. Ester-Interchange Type Polymerizations

Method 3. Aluminum-Nitrogen Polymers

Table XI.1. Polysiloxanes and Polysilazanes

Table XI.2. Polymetalloxanes

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Supplementary Reference List

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323150897

About the Author

Robert Cotter

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.