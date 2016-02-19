Ring-Forming Polymerizations Pt A
1st Edition
Carbocyclic and Metallorganic Rings
Description
Ring-forming Polymerizations, Part A: Carbocyclic and Metallorganic Rings covers polymerization reactions that form carbocyclic rings and those that lead to metallorganic ring-containing structures.
This book is organized into 11 chapters. The first four chapters describe ring-forming polymerizations that lead to the formation of homocyclic carbon-containing rings. These chapters specifically examine Diels-Alder polymerizations and certain diisopropenyl monomers polymerization yielding high molecular weight polyindanes. Chapter V is an introduction to polymers from metals and unsaturated carbon compounds, which has been called a ""natural coordination polymer"". Chapters VI to X deal with metallorganic ring polymers formed by chelation and are arranged according to the elements in the ligands that are affecting chelation. The final chapter explores ring forming polymerizations that yield polysiloxanes, polysilazanes, and certain polymetalloxanes.
This book will be of value to organic chemists and researchers, as well as to organic chemistry teachers and students.
Table of Contents
Preface
Introduction
History
Perspectives
Chapter Outline
Explanation of Tables and Abbreviations
Abbreviations
References
Chapter I. Carbon—Carbon Double Bond-Forming Polymerizations
Method 1. Condensation of Carbonyl Compounds with Compounds Containing Active Methylene Groups
Method 2. Oxidation of Compounds Containing Two Active Methylene Groups
Method 3. Base Treatment of Bis(halomethyl) Compounds
Method 4. Polycondensation of Methyl Ketones
Method 5. Polymerization via the Wittig Reaction
Method 6. Polymerization of Trichloromethyl Compounds
Method 7. Wurtz-Fittig Reactions of Bis(dibromomethyl) Aromatic Compounds
Method 8. Polymerization of Vinylcyclopropanes and Vinylcyclobutanes
Method 9. Polymerization of Halopyridines
Properties of Double Bond-Containing Polymers
Table I.1. Polymers Containing Disubstituted Double Bonds
Table I.2. Polymers Containing Trisubstituted Double Bonds
Table I.3. Polymers Containing Tetrasubstituted Double Bonds
References
Chapter II. Intra-Intermolecular Polymerizations Leading to Homocyclic Carbon Rings
Method 1. Free-Radical Initiation
Method 2. Ziegler-Type Initiation
Method 3. Cationic Initiation
Method 4. Anionic Initiation
Method 5. Other Methods of Initiation
Table II.1. Three-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers
Table II.2. Four-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers
Table II.3. Five-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers
Table II.4. Six-Membered Ring-Containing Polymers
Table II.5. Polymers Containing Larger Rings
References
Chapter II. Diels-Alder Polymerizations
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(dienophiles) with Bis(dienes)
Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(dienophiles) with Pseudobis(dienes)
Table III.1. Diels-Alder Polymers
References
Chapter IV. Polymerization of Diisopropenyl Monomers and Other Carbocyclic Ring-Forming Polymerizations
A. Polymerization of Diisopropenyl Monomers
Method 1. With BF3 or SnCl4/HCl Catalysts
Method 2. With Complex Catalysts
B. Other Carbocyclic Ring-Forming Polymerizations
Method 1. Polymers from Diphenyldiacetylene
Method 2. Polymerization of 1,2,4,5-Tetrabromobenzene
Method 3. Poly(Methyl Vinyl Ketones)
Method 4. Polymerization of Diacetyl and p-Phenylenediamine
Method 5. Friedel-Crafts Polymerizations
Method 6. Polymers from Ferrocene and Carbonyl Compounds
Method 7. Polymers from Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons and Anhydrides
Method 8. Polymers from Bis(ketenes)
Method 9. Photoinitiated Ring-Forming Polymerizations
Table IV.1. Polymers from Diisopropenyl Monomers
References
Chapter V. Metallorganic Ring-Containing Polymers of Unsaturated Carbon Compounds
Method 1. Reactions of Unsaturated Compounds with Inorganic Salts
Method 2. Reaction of Metal Complexes of Polyenes with Polyenes
Method 3. Reaction of Sodiobis(cyclic dienes) with Inorganic Salts
Table V.1. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Unsaturated Carbon Compounds
References
Chapter VI. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen Chelate Ligands
A. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Nitrogenous Bases
Method 1. Polymerization of Imidazoles
Method 2. Polymers from Metals and Alkylenediamines, Pyridines, Pyrazines, and Dinitriles
B. Polymers from Bis(1,2-dioximes)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(1,2-dioximes) with Metals or Metal Salts
C. Metal-Tetracyanoethylene Polymers
Method 1. Polymerization of Tetracyanoethylene and Related Tetranitriles with Metals, Metal Salts, or Metal Chelates
Method 2. Film-Forming Polymerization of Tetracyanoethylene on Metals
D. Metal Phthalocyanine Polymers
Method 1. Polymerization of Dianhydrides with Urea and Metals
Method 2. Polymerization of Tetranitriles with Metals or Metal Salts
Method 3. Polymerization of Difunctional Silicon and Titanium Phthalocyanines
Table VI.1. Coordination Polymers of Metals and Nitrogeneous Bases
Table VI.2. Polymers from Bis(1,2-dioximes)
Table VI.3. Metal-Tetracyanoethylene Polymers
Table VI.4. Metal Phthalocyanine Polymers
References
Chapter VII. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen: Oxygen Chelate Ligands
A. Polymers from Bis(amino acids) and Bis(aminophenols)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(amino acids) with Metal Salts and/or Metal Chelates
B. Metal Bis(8-hydroxyquinolinates) and Related Types
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(8-hydroxyquinolines) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
C. Metal-Containing Poly(Schiff Bases)
Method 1. Reaction of Dicarbonyl Compounds and Diamines with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(Schiff Bases) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
D. Polymers from Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands with Metal Salts
E. Polymers from Miscellaneous Bis(N:O) Ligands
Method 1. Polymerization of Pyromellitimide with Metal Salts
Method 2. Polymerization of N,N'-Bis(ß-benzoylvinyl)-diamines and 2,5-Bis(arylaminoquinones) with Metal Salts
Method 3. Polymerization of Oximes of Acyloins and α-Diketones
Method 4. Polymerization of Bis(pyrazinylmethyl) Diketones with Metal Salts
Method 5. Polymerization of 2,2'-Pyridoins
Method 6. Polymerization of Bis(hydroxamic acids) and Bis(hydrazides) with Metal Salts
Table VII.1. Polymers from Bis(amino acids)
Table VII.2. Metal Bis(8-hydroxyquinolinates) and Related Types
Table VII.3. Metal-Containing Poly(SchifT Bases)
Table VII.4. Polymers from Bis(o-hydroxyazo) Ligands
Table VII.5. Polymers from Miscellaneous Bis(N:O) Ligands
References
Chapter VIII. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Nitrogen: Sulfur Chelate Ligands
A. Polymers from Bis(thiopicolinamides)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiopicolinamides) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
B. Polymers from Bis(thiooxamides)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiooxamides) with Metal Salts
C. Polymers from Bis(thiosemicarbazones)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(thiosemicarbazones) with Metal Salts
Table VIII.1. Polymers from Bis(thiopicolinamides)
Table VIII.2. Polymers from Bis(thiooxamides)
Table VIII.3. Polymers from Bis(thiosemicarbazones)
References
Chapter IX. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Oxygen Chelate Ligands
A. Poly[metal bis(ß-diketonates)]
Method 1. Polymerization of Metal ß-Diketonates
Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
Method 3. Polymerization of Cyclic Metal Bis(ß-diketonates)
Method 4. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Metal Carbonyls or Metal Alkyls
Method 5. Polymerization of Bis(ß-diketones) with Hexacoordinating Metals
B. Polymers from Bis(1,2-hydroxyketo) Ligands
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(ligands) with Metal Salts or Metal Chelates
C. Polymeric Metal Carboxylates
Method 1. Polymeric Basic Beryllium Carboxylates
Method 2. Polymerization of Bis(α-hydroxy acids)
Method 3. Miscellaneous Polymeric Carboxylates
D. Polymeric Metal Phosphinates
Method 1. Polyphosphinates of Trivalent and Tetravalent, Chelated Metal Atoms
Method 2. Polyarsinates of Trivalent, Chelated Metal Atoms
Method 3. Polyphosphinates of Trivalent Metal Atoms Coordinating Hydroxyl and Water
Method 4. Polyphosphinates of Divalent Metal Atoms
Method 5. Polymerization of Metal Carbonyls with Phosphinic Acids
Method 6. Poly(dihalophosphoric acids)
Table IX.1. Poly[metal bis(ß-diketonates)]
Table IX.2. Polymers from Bis(1,2-hydroxyketo) Ligands
Table IX.3. Polymeric Metal Carboxylates
Table IX.4. Polymeric Metal Phosphinates and Arsinates
References
Chapter X. Metallorganic Ring Polymers from Sulfur Chelate Ligands
A. Polymeric Metal Mercaptides
Method 1. Polymerization of Mercaptans with Metal Salts
Method 2. Polymerization of Metal Carbonyls with Disulfides
Method 3. Polymerization of Metal Salts with Di(alkylmercapto) Organotin Compounds
Method 4. Polymerization of Dimercaptans with Metal Salts
B. Polymers from Bis(dithiocarbamates)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(dithiocarbamates) with Metal Salts
C. Polymers from Bis(xanthates)
Method 1. Polymerization of Bis(xanthates) with Metal Salts
Table X.1. Polymeric Metal Mercaptides
Table X.2. Polymers from Bis(dithiocarbamates)
Table X.3. Polymers from Bis(xanthates)
References
Chapter XI. Polysiloxanes, Polysilazanes, and Polymetalloxanes from Ring-Forming Polymerizations
A. Polysiloxanes
Method 1. Hydrolytic Polycondensation of Monoalkyl and Monoaryl Silanes
Method 2. Reequilibration of Cyclic Dimethylsiloxanes
B. Polysilazanes
Method 1. Base-Catalyzed Polymerization of Silazanes and Disilazanes
Method 2. Polymerization of Diamines with Various Silicon-Containing Monomers
C. Polymetalloxanes
Method 1. Reaction of Monomeric Metalloxanes with Water or Hydroxyl Compounds
Method 2. Ester-Interchange Type Polymerizations
Method 3. Aluminum-Nitrogen Polymers
Table XI.1. Polysiloxanes and Polysilazanes
Table XI.2. Polymetalloxanes
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Supplementary Reference List
