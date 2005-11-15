Rinderpest and Peste des Petits Ruminants
1st Edition
Virus Plagues of Large and Small Ruminants
Table of Contents
Preface General Introduction Rinderpest, An Old Worldwide Story Rinderpest in Africa The Morbilliviruses Rinderpest and Peste des Petits Ruminants Viruses The Disease Epidemiology and Transmission of Rinderpest Rinderpest and Wildlife, A Controversy Immunology of Rinderpest: An Immunosuppression but a Lifelong Protection Old Prophylactic Methods History of Vaccines and Vaccination New Generation Vaccines Against Rinderpest and Peste des Petits Ruminants Towards Eradication of Rinderpest Conclusions Glossary Index Index of the Key Players in the History of Rinderpest Research Key References List
Rinderpest and Peste des Petits Ruminants tells the story of how, by the year 2010, scientists are set to globally eradicate one of the great historic plagues that has ravaged human livestock for centuries. Descriptions of the disease in Europe date back to the 4th century and it was regularly re-introduced following wars and other civil unrest until late in the 19th century. It was introduced with devastating effect into Africa towards the end of the 19th century and is now widespread across sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and Southern Asia. Its causative agent, rinderpest virus, a morbillivirus very closely related to human measles virus, decimates the cattle population along with those of other susceptible domestic ruminants and many wildlife species wherever it is present.
- The history of Rinderpest including the history of vaccines and vaccination
- Details other Morbillaviruses
- Epidemiology and transmission of Rinderpest
Specialists at veterinary research institutes worldwide and those working in university veterinary departments, virologists, infectious disease specialists, and vaccine researchers
- 288
- English
- © Academic Press 2005
- 15th November 2005
- Academic Press
- 9780080455891
- 9780120883851
"This is a good monograph; no, it is an excellent monograph. ...Interspersed with the science are fascinating chapters on the history of the plagues and their therapies throughout the centuries...This is a good read and worthy of all virologists attention." --Joe Brownlie, Royal Veterinary College, Hatfield, U.K. for SOCIETY FOR GENERAL MICROBIOLOGY online
"Overall the book is a pleasure to read, and is a valuable resource for researchers on the subject. The book touches on the important milestones of these important diseases and includes a wealth of information on history, diagnosis, control and eradication of rinderpest. The book is suitable for its intended users who are specialists at veterinary research institutes, virologists, infectious disease specialists, and vaccine researchers." --Dr. F. M. Mohamed, USDA/APHIS/VS/FADDL, Plum Island Animal Disease Center, Greenport, NY for VETERINARY PATHOLOGY (2006)
Thomas Barrett Editor
Professor Barrett heads the Morbillivirus Group at the Institute for Animal Health’s Pirbright Laboratory.
Institute for Animal Health, Pirbright Laboratory, U.K.
Paul-Pierre Pastoret Editor
Professor Pastoret is a former Director of the Institute for Animal Health and is now a consultant to the BBSRC on animal health issues. He is an internationally renowned researcher, specialising in viral diseases and in immunology and vaccination, and was closely involved in the development of effective strategies for rabies control in Europe.
University of Liege, Belgium
William Taylor Author
Dr Taylor has had a long and distinguished career in veterinary medicine, much of it devoted to eliminating rinderpest. His early work concentrated on rinderpest and PPR pathogenesis and epidemiology in Africa. Later he developed a vaccine for PPR at Pirbright Laboratory and then went on to become the EU advisor for the rinderpest eradication campaign in India. He now acts as a freelance consultant for the FAO, mainly investigating rinderpest and PPR outbreaks.
Freelance consultatnt for FAO, Rome