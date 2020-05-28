Right Ventricular Function and Failure, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323760003

Right Ventricular Function and Failure, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-2

1st Edition

Editors: Jerry D. Estep Miriam Jacob
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323760003
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Cardiology Clinics will cover Right Ventricular Function and Failure. Curated by Drs. Jerry D. Estep and Miriam Jacob, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series editorial board: Jamil A. Aboulhosn, David M. Shavelle, Terrence D. Welch, and Audrey H. Wu. The volume will include articles on: pathophysiology of acute and chronic right heart failure, right heart failure: a hemodynamic review, right heart failure causes and epidemiology, right heart failure and the cardiorenal syndrome, the role of multimodality imaging and RV failure, short term percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to treat acute right heart failure, defining and predicting right heart failure after LVAD placement, right heart failure after LVAD placement: medical and surgical management considerations, right heart failure in pulmonary hypertension, surgical and percutaneous interventions for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension and RV failure: lung transplant versus heart lung transplant, and RV failure and congenital heart disease.

About the Editors

