Right Ventricular Function and Failure, An Issue of Cardiology Clinics, Volume 38-2

This issue of Cardiology Clinics will cover Right Ventricular Function and Failure. Curated by Drs. Jerry D. Estep and Miriam Jacob, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series editorial board: Jamil A. Aboulhosn, David M. Shavelle, Terrence D. Welch, and Audrey H. Wu. The volume will include articles on: pathophysiology of acute and chronic right heart failure, right heart failure: a hemodynamic review, right heart failure causes and epidemiology, right heart failure and the cardiorenal syndrome, the role of multimodality imaging and RV failure, short term percutaneous mechanical circulatory support to treat acute right heart failure, defining and predicting right heart failure after LVAD placement, right heart failure after LVAD placement: medical and surgical management considerations, right heart failure in pulmonary hypertension, surgical and percutaneous interventions for chronic thromboembolic pulmonary hypertension, pulmonary hypertension and RV failure: lung transplant versus heart lung transplant, and RV failure and congenital heart disease.