Rieducazione Posturale Globale - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788821429972, 9788821434327

Rieducazione Posturale Globale

1st Edition

RPG - Il Metodo

Authors: Philippe Souchard
eBook ISBN: 9788821434327
Imprint: Elsevier Srl
Page Count: 176
Details

No. of pages:
176
Language:
Italian
Imprint:
Elsevier Srl
eBook ISBN:
9788821434327

About the Authors

Philippe Souchard Author

est kinésithérapeute, créateur de la Rééducation posturale Globale-RPG et du Stretching Global Actif -SGA.

Affiliations and Expertise

