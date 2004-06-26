Richard Thieme's Islands in the Clickstream

CNN called Richard Thieme "a member of the cyber avant-garde". Digital Delirium named him "one of the most creative minds of the digital generation". Now Richard Thieme's wisdom on the social and cultural dimensions of technology is available in a single volume. "Islands in the Clickstream" ranges beyond the impact of technology to spirituality, psychological insight, and social commentary. Now that people are used to living in virtual worlds and move easily between online and offline worlds, they want to connect that experience to the deeper issues of our lives, including spiritual issues. Some examples include "Dreams Engineers Have", "The Crazy Lady on the Treadmill", and "Whistleblowers and Team Players". These essays raise serious questions for thoughtful readers. They have attracted favorable commentary from around the world and a fanatic, almost rabid fan base.