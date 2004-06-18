Rich’s Vascular Trauma - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780721640716, 9781437713176

Rich’s Vascular Trauma

2nd Edition

Authors: Norman Rich Kenneth Mattox Asher Hirshberg
eBook ISBN: 9781437713176
Hardcover ISBN: 9780721640716
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 18th June 2004
Page Count: 704
Description

The long-awaiting New Edition of this masterwork delivers comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the management of injuries to both the upper and lower extremities and to the internal organs. Two new editors and a completely new team of contributors describe all of the innovations in the field, including new diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of the field, from initial care and diagnostic options through specific injuries and special problems to complications

Table of Contents

SECTION I GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF VASCULAR TRAUMA

Chapter 1 Historical and Military Aspects of Vascular Trauma
(With Lifetime Reflections of Doctor Norman Rich)

Chapter 2 Ischemia and Reperfusion Injury

Chapter 3 Minimal Vascular Injuries

Chapter 4 Initial Care, Operative Care and Postoperative Care

Chapter 5 Diagnosis of Vascular Trauma

Chapter 6 Vascular Diagnostic Options in Extremity and Cervical Trauma

SECTION II PRINCIPLES OF OPERATIVE CARE

Chapter 7 Access, Control and Repair Techniques

Chapter 8 Damage Control for Vascular Trauma

SECTION III DIAGNOSTIC AND INTREVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY

Chapter 9 Imaging and Interventional Radiology of Vascular Trauma

Chapter 10 Endovascular Grafts for Traumatic Vascular Lesions

SECTION IV SPECIFIC VASCULAR INJURIES

Chapter 11 Penetrating Cervical Vascular Injury

Chapter 12 Blunt Cervical Vascular Injury

Chapter 13 Penetrating Thoracic Vascular Injury

Chapter 14 Blunt Thoracic Vascular Injury

Chapter 15 Wounds of the Heart

Chapter 16 Injury to Abdominal Aorta and Visceral Arteries

Chapter 17 Injuries of the Inferior Vena Cava and Portal Venous System

Chapter 18 Iliac Vessel Injuries

Chapter 19 Extremity Vascular Trauma

SECTION V SPECIAL PROBLEMS AND COMPLICATIONS

Chapter 20 Special Problems

Chapter 21 Illicit Street Drugs and Vascular Injury

Chapter 22 Iatrogenic Vascular Trauma

Chapter 23 Compartment Syndromes

Chapter 24 Historic Review of Arteriovenous Fistulas and Traumatic False Aneurysms

Chapter 25 Thromboembolic Complications in Trauma Patients

SECTION VI THE RICH REFERENCE COLLECTION

Chapter 26 Rich’s Historic Collection of Vascular References

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2004
Published:
18th June 2004
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781437713176
Hardcover ISBN:
9780721640716

About the Author

Norman Rich

Affiliations and Expertise

USUHS, Department of Surgery, Chairman(1977-2002), Leonard Heaton and David Packard Professor

Kenneth Mattox

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Vice Chairman, Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, Texas

Asher Hirshberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Director of Vascular Surgery, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, TX

