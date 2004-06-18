Rich’s Vascular Trauma
2nd Edition
The long-awaiting New Edition of this masterwork delivers comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the management of injuries to both the upper and lower extremities and to the internal organs. Two new editors and a completely new team of contributors describe all of the innovations in the field, including new diagnostic modalities and interventional techniques.
- Covers all aspects of the field, from initial care and diagnostic options through specific injuries and special problems to complications
SECTION I GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF VASCULAR TRAUMA
Chapter 1 Historical and Military Aspects of Vascular Trauma
(With Lifetime Reflections of Doctor Norman Rich)
Chapter 2 Ischemia and Reperfusion Injury
Chapter 3 Minimal Vascular Injuries
Chapter 4 Initial Care, Operative Care and Postoperative Care
Chapter 5 Diagnosis of Vascular Trauma
Chapter 6 Vascular Diagnostic Options in Extremity and Cervical Trauma
SECTION II PRINCIPLES OF OPERATIVE CARE
Chapter 7 Access, Control and Repair Techniques
Chapter 8 Damage Control for Vascular Trauma
SECTION III DIAGNOSTIC AND INTREVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY
Chapter 9 Imaging and Interventional Radiology of Vascular Trauma
Chapter 10 Endovascular Grafts for Traumatic Vascular Lesions
SECTION IV SPECIFIC VASCULAR INJURIES
Chapter 11 Penetrating Cervical Vascular Injury
Chapter 12 Blunt Cervical Vascular Injury
Chapter 13 Penetrating Thoracic Vascular Injury
Chapter 14 Blunt Thoracic Vascular Injury
Chapter 15 Wounds of the Heart
Chapter 16 Injury to Abdominal Aorta and Visceral Arteries
Chapter 17 Injuries of the Inferior Vena Cava and Portal Venous System
Chapter 18 Iliac Vessel Injuries
Chapter 19 Extremity Vascular Trauma
SECTION V SPECIAL PROBLEMS AND COMPLICATIONS
Chapter 20 Special Problems
Chapter 21 Illicit Street Drugs and Vascular Injury
Chapter 22 Iatrogenic Vascular Trauma
Chapter 23 Compartment Syndromes
Chapter 24 Historic Review of Arteriovenous Fistulas and Traumatic False Aneurysms
Chapter 25 Thromboembolic Complications in Trauma Patients
SECTION VI THE RICH REFERENCE COLLECTION
Chapter 26 Rich’s Historic Collection of Vascular References
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2004
- Published:
- 18th June 2004
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437713176
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780721640716
Norman Rich
USUHS, Department of Surgery, Chairman(1977-2002), Leonard Heaton and David Packard Professor
Kenneth Mattox
Professor and Vice Chairman, Michael E. DeBakey Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Chief of Staff and Chief of Surgery, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, Texas
Asher Hirshberg
Associate Professor, Department of Surgery, Baylor College of Medicine, Director of Vascular Surgery, Ben Taub General Hospital, Houston, TX