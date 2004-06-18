Rich’s Vascular Trauma

SECTION I GENERAL PRINCIPLES OF VASCULAR TRAUMA



Chapter 1 Historical and Military Aspects of Vascular Trauma

(With Lifetime Reflections of Doctor Norman Rich)



Chapter 2 Ischemia and Reperfusion Injury



Chapter 3 Minimal Vascular Injuries



Chapter 4 Initial Care, Operative Care and Postoperative Care



Chapter 5 Diagnosis of Vascular Trauma



Chapter 6 Vascular Diagnostic Options in Extremity and Cervical Trauma



SECTION II PRINCIPLES OF OPERATIVE CARE



Chapter 7 Access, Control and Repair Techniques



Chapter 8 Damage Control for Vascular Trauma



SECTION III DIAGNOSTIC AND INTREVENTIONAL RADIOLOGY



Chapter 9 Imaging and Interventional Radiology of Vascular Trauma



Chapter 10 Endovascular Grafts for Traumatic Vascular Lesions



SECTION IV SPECIFIC VASCULAR INJURIES



Chapter 11 Penetrating Cervical Vascular Injury



Chapter 12 Blunt Cervical Vascular Injury



Chapter 13 Penetrating Thoracic Vascular Injury



Chapter 14 Blunt Thoracic Vascular Injury



Chapter 15 Wounds of the Heart



Chapter 16 Injury to Abdominal Aorta and Visceral Arteries



Chapter 17 Injuries of the Inferior Vena Cava and Portal Venous System



Chapter 18 Iliac Vessel Injuries



Chapter 19 Extremity Vascular Trauma



SECTION V SPECIAL PROBLEMS AND COMPLICATIONS



Chapter 20 Special Problems



Chapter 21 Illicit Street Drugs and Vascular Injury



Chapter 22 Iatrogenic Vascular Trauma



Chapter 23 Compartment Syndromes



Chapter 24 Historic Review of Arteriovenous Fistulas and Traumatic False Aneurysms



Chapter 25 Thromboembolic Complications in Trauma Patients



SECTION VI THE RICH REFERENCE COLLECTION



Chapter 26 Rich’s Historic Collection of Vascular References

