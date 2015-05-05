Rich’s Vascular Trauma - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9781455712618, 9780323315050

Rich’s Vascular Trauma

3rd Edition

Editors: Todd Rasmussen Nigel Tai
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455712618
eBook ISBN: 9780323315050
eBook ISBN: 9780323359115
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th May 2015
Page Count: 368
Description

Published in association with the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), the newly updated edition of Rich’s Vascular Trauma draws on civilian and military authorities from around the world to offer comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the management of vascular injury. Anatomic patterns of vascular trauma including extremity, torso and cervical injury are reviewed in detail, including the latest techniques to manage non-compressible torso hemorrhage. You’ll have access to all of the current innovations across the broad spectrum of vascular trauma, presented in a well-organized fashion that allows you to quickly hone-in on the most important issues in patient care and management.

"...This new International Perspectives section provides a mix of personal and regional experiences from surgeons whose partnership in the management of vascular trauma was and will continue to be highly valued..." Foreword by: Norman M. Rich, June 2015

Key Features

  • Emphasizes the current management of civilian vascular injuries with an historical reflection of pioneering contributions from the battlefield.
  • Combines the largest existing database of military vascular trauma with the experience of one of the nation's premier civilian trauma centers.
  • Examines operative techniques and "damage control" for vascular traumas.

Table of Contents

SECTION 1: Background

1 The Vascular Injury Legacy

2 Epidemiology of Vascular Injury

3 Systems of Care in the Management of Vascular Injury

4 Pathophysiology of Vascular Trauma

SECTION 2: Diagnosis and Early Management

5 Diagnosis of Vascular Injury

6 Imaging for the Evaluation and Treatment of Vascular Trauma

7 Damage Control and Immediate Resuscitation for Vascular Trauma

8 Vascular Disruption and Noncompressible Torso Hemorrhage

SECTION 3: Definitive Management

9 Cardiac, Great Vessel, and Pulmonary Injuries

10 Blunt Thoracic Aortic Injury

11 Abdominal Aortic Trauma, Iliac and Visceral Vessel Injuries

12 Inferior Vena Cava, Portal, and Mesenteric Venous Systems

13 Neck and Thoracic Outlet

14 Upper Extremity and Junctional Zone Injuries

15 Lower Extremity Vascular Trauma

SECTION 4: Hot Topics in Vascular Injury and Management

16 Damage Control: Prehospital Care of the Patient With Vascular Injury

17 Surgical Damage Control and Temporary Vascular Shunts

18 Damage Control: Considerations for Vascular Conduit in the Repair of Vascular Injury

19 Endovascular Management of Acute Vascular Injury

20 Pediatric Vascular Injury

21 Inferior Vena Cava Filters

22 Soft-Tissue and Skeletal Wound Management in the Setting of Vascular Injury

23 Vascular Surgery in the Austere Environment

24 Vascular Trauma: Training the Surgeon of the Future

SECTION 5: International Perspectives

25 Australia and New Zealand

26 Asia: Sri Lanka

27 Europe: Croatia

28 Scandinavia and Northern Europe

29 Europe: Russia

30 Europe: Serbia

31 Vascular Trauma in Israel

32 South Africa

33 Vascular Trauma in Latin America

34 Implications of Vascular Trauma in Brazil

About the Editor

Todd Rasmussen

Affiliations and Expertise

Colonel USAF MC, Director, U.S. Combat Casualty Care Research Program, Fort Detrick, Maryland; Harris B Shumacker, Jr. Professor of Surgery, The Norman M. Rich Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland; Attending Vascular & Trauma Surgeon, Veterans Administration Medical Center & University of Maryland, Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland

Nigel Tai

Affiliations and Expertise

Colonel, L/RAMC, Clinical Director, Trauma Services, Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom; Senior Lecturer, Academic Department of Military Surgery and Trauma, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, Birmingham, United Kingdom; Consultant Surgeon, 16 Medical Regiment, Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom

