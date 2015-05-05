Rich’s Vascular Trauma
3rd Edition
Description
Published in association with the Society for Vascular Surgery (SVS), the newly updated edition of Rich’s Vascular Trauma draws on civilian and military authorities from around the world to offer comprehensive and up-to-date coverage of the management of vascular injury. Anatomic patterns of vascular trauma including extremity, torso and cervical injury are reviewed in detail, including the latest techniques to manage non-compressible torso hemorrhage. You’ll have access to all of the current innovations across the broad spectrum of vascular trauma, presented in a well-organized fashion that allows you to quickly hone-in on the most important issues in patient care and management.
"...This new International Perspectives section provides a mix of personal and regional experiences from surgeons whose partnership in the management of vascular trauma was and will continue to be highly valued..." Foreword by: Norman M. Rich, June 2015
Key Features
- Emphasizes the current management of civilian vascular injuries with an historical reflection of pioneering contributions from the battlefield.
- Combines the largest existing database of military vascular trauma with the experience of one of the nation's premier civilian trauma centers.
- Examines operative techniques and "damage control" for vascular traumas.
Table of Contents
SECTION 1: Background
1 The Vascular Injury Legacy
2 Epidemiology of Vascular Injury
3 Systems of Care in the Management of Vascular Injury
4 Pathophysiology of Vascular Trauma
SECTION 2: Diagnosis and Early Management
5 Diagnosis of Vascular Injury
6 Imaging for the Evaluation and Treatment of Vascular Trauma
7 Damage Control and Immediate Resuscitation for Vascular Trauma
8 Vascular Disruption and Noncompressible Torso Hemorrhage
SECTION 3: Definitive Management
9 Cardiac, Great Vessel, and Pulmonary Injuries
10 Blunt Thoracic Aortic Injury
11 Abdominal Aortic Trauma, Iliac and Visceral Vessel Injuries
12 Inferior Vena Cava, Portal, and Mesenteric Venous Systems
13 Neck and Thoracic Outlet
14 Upper Extremity and Junctional Zone Injuries
15 Lower Extremity Vascular Trauma
SECTION 4: Hot Topics in Vascular Injury and Management
16 Damage Control: Prehospital Care of the Patient With Vascular Injury
17 Surgical Damage Control and Temporary Vascular Shunts
18 Damage Control: Considerations for Vascular Conduit in the Repair of Vascular Injury
19 Endovascular Management of Acute Vascular Injury
20 Pediatric Vascular Injury
21 Inferior Vena Cava Filters
22 Soft-Tissue and Skeletal Wound Management in the Setting of Vascular Injury
23 Vascular Surgery in the Austere Environment
24 Vascular Trauma: Training the Surgeon of the Future
SECTION 5: International Perspectives
25 Australia and New Zealand
26 Asia: Sri Lanka
27 Europe: Croatia
28 Scandinavia and Northern Europe
29 Europe: Russia
30 Europe: Serbia
31 Vascular Trauma in Israel
32 South Africa
33 Vascular Trauma in Latin America
34 Implications of Vascular Trauma in Brazil
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 5th May 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455712618
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315050
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323359115
About the Editor
Todd Rasmussen
Affiliations and Expertise
Colonel USAF MC, Director, U.S. Combat Casualty Care Research Program, Fort Detrick, Maryland; Harris B Shumacker, Jr. Professor of Surgery, The Norman M. Rich Department of Surgery, Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences, Bethesda, Maryland; Attending Vascular & Trauma Surgeon, Veterans Administration Medical Center & University of Maryland, Shock Trauma Center, Baltimore, Maryland
Nigel Tai
Affiliations and Expertise
Colonel, L/RAMC, Clinical Director, Trauma Services, Royal London Hospital, Barts Health NHS Trust, London, United Kingdom; Senior Lecturer, Academic Department of Military Surgery and Trauma, Royal Centre for Defence Medicine, Birmingham, United Kingdom; Consultant Surgeon, 16 Medical Regiment, Colchester, Essex, United Kingdom