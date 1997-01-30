Ribonucleases
1st Edition
Structures and Functions
Description
Pancreatic ribonuclease, the focus of highly productive scientific research for more than half a century and the only enzyme to be the basis of four Nobel prizes, has recently undergone a resurgence in popularity for the recognition of an extended ribonuclease superfamily with functions ranging from tumour growth and inhibition to self-recognition and neurotoxicity. This volume highlights the functional diversity of ribonucleases and reveals the emerging research opportunities provided by these enzymes.
Key Features
- Never before has discussion of the entire family of ribonucleases and related enzymes been covered in a single volume
- Core chapters focus on the latest structures and functions of pancreatic-type ribonucleases
- Structures and functions of intracellular ribonucleases and nondigestive members of the family are also covered
- How ribonucleases continue to serve as excellent systems with which to uncover the secrets of protein chemistry is demonstrated
Table of Contents
Escherichia Coli Ribonucleases: Paradigms for Understanding Cellular RNA Metabolism and Regulation. Barstar and Barnase. Rnase T1/Rnase T2 Family Rnases. Structures and Mechanism of Action of Cytotoxic Ribonuclease I-Sarcin. Plant Ribonucleases. S-Rnases and Other Plant Extracellular Ribonucleases. Evolutionary Reconstructions in the Ribonuclease Family. Evolution of Vertebrate Ribonucleases: Ribonuclease a Superfamily. Pancreatic Ribonucleases. Crystallographic Studies of Ribonuclease Complexes. NMR Solution Structures of Ribonuclease a and Its Complexes with Mono- And Dinucleotides. Seminal Ribonuclease: The Importance of Diversity. Eosinophil-Associated Ribonucleases. Structure and Function of Angiogenin. Antitumor Rnases. 2-5A-Dependent Rnase L: A Regulated Endoribonuclease in the Interferon System. RNA Processing Rnases in Mammalian Cells. Messenger RNA Ribonucleases and Mrna Turnover in Saccharomyces Cerevisae. Ribonuclease Inhibitor. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 670
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1997
- Published:
- 30th January 1997
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540597
About the Editor
Giuseppe D'Alessio
James Riordan
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Reviews
@qu:"This is a book for all scientists, young and old and in between, fascinating from the first to the last page, a must for all scientists of the Life Sciences and particularly for the Cellular and Molecular Biologists, this book being the best demonstration of the capacity of this new discipline to solve fundamental problems which make the excitation of the life." @source:--CELLULAR & MOLECULAR BIOLOGY @qu:"This is a comprehensive attempt to cover the diversity or structure, function and behaviour of the Rnase superfamily in authoritative and readable chapters with minimum overlap between them. The result is a generally fascinating and stimulating series of accounts...There is so much of interest in this volume that it is unfair to select specific chapters for particular note...It is perhaps unusual to describe a monograph on a single enzyme family as being engrossing, but overall that is exactly how I found this book. It deserves to be read widely and hope that it will be read by many more than the Rnase buffs." @source:--TRENDS IN BIOCHEMICAL SCIENCES @qu:Ribonucleases: Structures and Functions would be an extremely valuable addition to the personal library of anyone doing research on any ribonuclease. Moreover, because the influence of a ribonuclease research is so extensive, this book would also be a useful resource to many who work on protein folding, protein structure, enzymology, protein-RNA interactions, or the post-translational control of gene expression. In addition, this book would be a most appropriate acquisition for a campus library. Although I am surprised that a volume devoted to ribonucleases did not appear sooner, I am delighted that such a splendid one is available now. @source:--PROTEIN SCIENCE