Rhythmic Phenomena in Plants - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780126790528, 9781483259154

Rhythmic Phenomena in Plants

2nd Edition

Authors: Beatrice M. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9781483259154
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 1987
Page Count: 186
Description

Rhythmic Phenomena in Plants, Second Edition focuses on the study of biological clocks in all kinds of plants, from unicellular algae to flowering trees.

This book discusses the patterns of plant movement, parameters of rhythms and how to calculate them, and rhythms that match and do not match environmental periodicities. The mechanism of circadian timing, circadian rhythms in angiosperms, comparison between dinoflagellates and other rhythmic organisms, and semilunar and lunar rhythms are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the measurement of day length in photoperiodism, circannian rhythms in plants, oscillations with short periods in leaves and roots, and streaming in a slime mold.

This edition is valuable to biologists intending to contribute to the study of biological timing.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 First Observations: The Patterns of Plant Movement

Text

References

2 A Short Dictionary for Students of Rhythms: Parameters of Rhythms and How to Calculate Them

A Short Dictionary Defining Terms Used in Biological Timing

References

3 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: Day and Night

Circadian Rhythms in Angiosperms

Circadian Rhythms in Algae

Conclusions About the General Properties of Circadian Rhythms

Summary

References

4 Mechanism of Circadian Timing

One Clock per Cell?

Inhibitors and Phase Shifts

RNAs Are Rhythmic

The Cell Cycle Is Not the Clock

Conclusions About the Clock Mechanism from Studies with Dinoflagellates

A Comparison Between Dinoflagellates and Other Rhythmic Organisms

Role of Ions and Ion Transport in Time Keeping

Metabolic Rhythms and Transport Into and Out of Organelles

The Role of Protein Synthesis in the Circadian Oscillator

Mathematical Models for Circadian Rhythms

The Clock Shop Model

Mutants in the Circadian Clock: The Mold Neurospora Crassa and the Fruit Fly Drosophila

General Conclusions

References

5 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: Tidal, Semilunar, and Lunar Cycles

Tidal Rhythms

Semilunar and Lunar Rhythms

References

6 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: The Year

The Measurement of Day Length in Photoperiodism

Evidence for the Existence of True

Circannian Rhythms in Plants

References

7 Rhythms That Do Not Match Environmental Periodicities

Rhythms with Short Periods of Seconds to Minutes

Streaming in a Slime Mold

Oscillations in Glycolysis

Oscillations with Short Periods in Leaves and Roots

Oscillations in the Growth of Plants

Rhythms with Periods Longer Than a Day

Rhythms with Periods Longer Than a Week

Rhythms with Periods of Many Years

References

8 Biological Clocks and Human Affairs

Text

References

Author Index

Subject Index

