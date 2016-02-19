Rhythmic Phenomena in Plants
2nd Edition
Rhythmic Phenomena in Plants, Second Edition focuses on the study of biological clocks in all kinds of plants, from unicellular algae to flowering trees.
This book discusses the patterns of plant movement, parameters of rhythms and how to calculate them, and rhythms that match and do not match environmental periodicities. The mechanism of circadian timing, circadian rhythms in angiosperms, comparison between dinoflagellates and other rhythmic organisms, and semilunar and lunar rhythms are also elaborated. This publication likewise covers the measurement of day length in photoperiodism, circannian rhythms in plants, oscillations with short periods in leaves and roots, and streaming in a slime mold.
This edition is valuable to biologists intending to contribute to the study of biological timing.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 First Observations: The Patterns of Plant Movement
2 A Short Dictionary for Students of Rhythms: Parameters of Rhythms and How to Calculate Them
A Short Dictionary Defining Terms Used in Biological Timing
3 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: Day and Night
Circadian Rhythms in Angiosperms
Circadian Rhythms in Algae
Conclusions About the General Properties of Circadian Rhythms
Summary
4 Mechanism of Circadian Timing
One Clock per Cell?
Inhibitors and Phase Shifts
RNAs Are Rhythmic
The Cell Cycle Is Not the Clock
Conclusions About the Clock Mechanism from Studies with Dinoflagellates
A Comparison Between Dinoflagellates and Other Rhythmic Organisms
Role of Ions and Ion Transport in Time Keeping
Metabolic Rhythms and Transport Into and Out of Organelles
The Role of Protein Synthesis in the Circadian Oscillator
Mathematical Models for Circadian Rhythms
The Clock Shop Model
Mutants in the Circadian Clock: The Mold Neurospora Crassa and the Fruit Fly Drosophila
General Conclusions
5 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: Tidal, Semilunar, and Lunar Cycles
Tidal Rhythms
Semilunar and Lunar Rhythms
6 Rhythms That Match Environmental Periodicities: The Year
The Measurement of Day Length in Photoperiodism
Evidence for the Existence of True
Circannian Rhythms in Plants
7 Rhythms That Do Not Match Environmental Periodicities
Rhythms with Short Periods of Seconds to Minutes
Streaming in a Slime Mold
Oscillations in Glycolysis
Oscillations with Short Periods in Leaves and Roots
Oscillations in the Growth of Plants
Rhythms with Periods Longer Than a Day
Rhythms with Periods Longer Than a Week
Rhythms with Periods of Many Years
8 Biological Clocks and Human Affairs
