Rhinoplasty: Contemporary Innovations, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

Developments in procedures and approaches in Rhinoplasty occur rapidly. With rhinoplasty procedures being one of the most requested cosmetic surgeries, the facial plastic surgeon and plastic surgeon need to be aware of progress with the procedure. The focus of this issue in Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics is on the new procedures, techniques, and surgical tools. Editor Richard Davis leads this issue with Authors renown in the field of rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. Topics include: Spreader Flaps for Middle Vault Stabilization; Treatment of the Scoliotic Nose with Extracorporeal Septoplasty; Cartilage Conservation in Treatment of the Wide Tip; Crural Repositioning for Cephalic Malposition of the Lateral Crura; The Diced Cartilage-Fascia Graft for Dorsal Augmentation; Lengthening the Short Nose; and Nasal Tip De-projection with Crural Cartilage Overlap – The M Arch Model.