Rhinoplasty: Contemporary Innovations, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323354387, 9780323354561

Rhinoplasty: Contemporary Innovations, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Davis
eBook ISBN: 9780323354561
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323354387
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th December 2014
Description

Developments in procedures and approaches in Rhinoplasty occur rapidly. With rhinoplasty procedures being one of the most requested cosmetic surgeries, the facial plastic surgeon and plastic surgeon need to be aware of progress with the procedure. The focus of this issue in Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics is on the new procedures, techniques, and surgical tools. Editor Richard Davis leads this issue with Authors renown in the field of rhinoplasty and revision rhinoplasty. Topics include: Spreader Flaps for Middle Vault Stabilization; Treatment of the Scoliotic Nose with Extracorporeal Septoplasty; Cartilage Conservation in Treatment of the Wide Tip; Crural Repositioning for Cephalic Malposition of the Lateral Crura; The Diced Cartilage-Fascia Graft for Dorsal Augmentation; Lengthening the Short Nose; and Nasal Tip De-projection with Crural Cartilage Overlap – The M Arch Model. 

