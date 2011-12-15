Rhinology and Allergy for the Facial Plastic Surgeon, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455738588, 9781455742783

Rhinology and Allergy for the Facial Plastic Surgeon, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, Volume 20-1

1st Edition

Authors: Stephanie Joe
eBook ISBN: 9781455742783
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455738588
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2011
Page Count: 576
Description

Otolaryngologists, Facial Plastic Surgeons, and other reconstructive and cosmetic surgeons deal with patients who are having rhinoplasty procedures with concomitant rhinology and allergy medical conditions. Likewise, they deal with patients with these medical conditions who have already undergone rhinoplasty surgery. This resource presents clinical information for the practitioner working with these patients that includes “How to approach the rhinoplasty patient with allergy and sinus issues,” a decision algorithm for “Yes or No: can this patient have rhinoplasty surgery?”, and a summary of how the allergy and sinus problems will affect the outcome of rhinoplasty. Topics include: Chronic rhinosinusitis; Allergic rhinitis; Non-allergic rhinitis; Allergic skin disease; Concurrent Rhinoplasty and Endoscopic Sinus Surgery - A review of the pros and cons and a template for success; Pharmacotherapy of rhinitis and rhinosinusitis; The role of alternative medicine in rhinology; Sinonasal problems and reflux; Bacteriology and antibiotic resistance in chronic rhinosinusitis; Smell and taste disorders

About the Authors

Stephanie Joe Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Illinois at Chicago

