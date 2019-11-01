Rheumatology Secrets - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323641869

Rheumatology Secrets

4th Edition

Authors: Sterling West
Paperback ISBN: 9780323641869
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 744
Description

For more than 30 years, the highly regarded Secrets Series® has provided students and practitioners in all areas of health care with concise, focused, and engaging resources for quick reference and exam review. Rheumatology Secrets, 4th Edition, features the Secrets’ popular question-and-answer format that also includes lists, tables, pearls, memory aids, and an easy-to-read style – making inquiry, reference, and review quick, easy, and enjoyable.

About the Authors

Sterling West Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Department of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Aurora, Colorado

