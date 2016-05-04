Rheumatology and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disorders
1st Edition
Key Articles from the Medicine journal
Rheumatology and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disorders is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.
As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.
The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.
Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board
About the journal
The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.
About the journal
Table of Contents
Section 1: Rheumatology: introduction
Rheumatology: introduction
The burden of musculoskeletal conditions
Section 2: Assessment of the rheumatological patient
The rheumatological history
The rheumatological examination
Imaging in rheumatology – recent advances
Synovial fluid tests
Section 3: Crystal arthopathies
Crystal arthopathies
Section 4: Fibromyalgia and chronic pain syndrome
Chronic widespread pain and fibromyalgia syndrome
Section 5: Infections
Bone and joint infections
Section 6: Inherited disorders of connective tissues
The rheumatological heritable disorders of connective tissue
Section 7: Juvenile arthritis
Chronic arthritis in children and young people
Section 8: Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis
Section 9: Rheumatoid arthritis
Aetiopathology of rheumatoid arthritis
Clinical features of rheumatoid arthritis
Management of rheumatoid arthritis
Section 10: Spondyloarthropathies
Axial spondyloarthritis
Other seronegative spondyloarthropathies
Biologics registers in rheumatoid arthritis
Section 11: Sports and medicine
Sport and exercise medicine
Section 12: Autoimmune rheumatic disorders: Introduction
The autoimmune rheumatic diseases – an introduction
Section 13: Assessing the patient
Autoantibodies in the autoimmune rheumatic diseases
Section 14: Systemic lupus erythematosus
Advances in systemic lupus erythematosus
Section 15: Systemic vasculitides
Systemic vasculitides: an overview
Small vessel vasculitides
Medium vessel vasculitis
Large vessel vasculitides
Section 16: Other autoimmune disorders
Antiphospolipid syndrome
Behçet’s syndrome
Idiopathic inflammatory myopathy
Overview of biologic therapies in autoimmune rheumatic diseases
Sjögren’s syndrome
Systemic sclerosis: clinical features and management
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 4th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071171
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702071300
About the Editor
Derek Waller
Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK