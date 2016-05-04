Rheumatology and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702071171

Rheumatology and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disorders

1st Edition

Key Articles from the Medicine journal

Editors: Derek Waller
eBook ISBN: 9780702071171
eBook ISBN: 9780702071300
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th May 2016
Description

Rheumatology and Autoimmune Rheumatic Disorders is a new e-book in a collection of subject-themed e-books containing relevant key articles from Medicine. The e-books provide a perfect source of revision for post-graduate exams in clinical medicine and portfolio material for life-long learning.

As well as mapping to the UK Core Medical Training curriculum, these e-books also enable anyone with a short-term interest in a specific area to buy individual articles at a price-point that will give affordable access to all readers (from medical students to GPs and practitioners in related areas). The quality of user experience on mobiles, tablets and laptops will be an added bonus for learning on the move.

The whole board has been involved in the creation of this content and are therefore listed as authors on all the e-books. In addition we extend our warm thanks for their contribution to these e-books to the past Chairman Allister Vale (who stepped down from the board in 2015) and to John Mucklow, who stepped down in 2016.

Derek Waller, on behalf of the Editorial Board

About the journal

The parent journal (www.medicinejournal.co.uk) is a rolling, continuously updated review of clinical medicine over a 4-year cycle covering all the important topics for core medical training. Its Editorial Board comprises some of Europe’s most influential specialists. The journal’s articles are refreshed, updated, augmented or replaced as appropriate each time the subject is due for revision to provide a concise overview of knowledge and practice core to the curriculum. Each article is written by invited experts and overseen by the relevant subject specialist on the Board. A trainee representative on the Board ensures relevance and accessibility for exam candidates.

Key Features

Table of Contents

Section 1: Rheumatology: introduction

Rheumatology: introduction

The burden of musculoskeletal conditions

Section 2: Assessment of the rheumatological patient

The rheumatological history

The rheumatological examination

Imaging in rheumatology – recent advances

Synovial fluid tests

Section 3: Crystal arthopathies

Crystal arthopathies

Section 4: Fibromyalgia and chronic pain syndrome

Chronic widespread pain and fibromyalgia syndrome

Section 5: Infections

Bone and joint infections

Section 6: Inherited disorders of connective tissues

The rheumatological heritable disorders of connective tissue

Section 7: Juvenile arthritis

Chronic arthritis in children and young people

Section 8: Osteoarthritis

Osteoarthritis

Section 9: Rheumatoid arthritis

Aetiopathology of rheumatoid arthritis

Clinical features of rheumatoid arthritis

Management of rheumatoid arthritis

Section 10: Spondyloarthropathies

Axial spondyloarthritis

Other seronegative spondyloarthropathies

Biologics registers in rheumatoid arthritis

Section 11: Sports and medicine

Sport and exercise medicine

Section 12: Autoimmune rheumatic disorders: Introduction

The autoimmune rheumatic diseases – an introduction

Section 13: Assessing the patient

Autoantibodies in the autoimmune rheumatic diseases

Section 14: Systemic lupus erythematosus

Advances in systemic lupus erythematosus

Section 15: Systemic vasculitides

Systemic vasculitides: an overview

Small vessel vasculitides

Medium vessel vasculitis

Large vessel vasculitides

Section 16: Other autoimmune disorders

Antiphospolipid syndrome

Behçet’s syndrome

Idiopathic inflammatory myopathy

Overview of biologic therapies in autoimmune rheumatic diseases

Sjögren’s syndrome

Systemic sclerosis: clinical features and management

About the Editor

Derek Waller

Derek G. Waller, BSc, DM, MBBS, FRCP, Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiovascular Physician, Southampton General Hospital; Senior Lecturer in Medicine and Clinical Pharmacology, University of Southampton, Southampton, UK

