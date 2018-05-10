Rheumatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-2

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Seetha Monrad and Daniel Battafarano, is devoted to Rheumatology. Articles in this issue include: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Rheumatic Disease; A Primer on Rheumatologic Labs; Practical Pearls About Current Rheumatic Medications; Diagnosis and Treatment of Gout and Pseudogout for Everyday Practice; Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus for Primary Care; Other Inflammatory Arthritides: Ankylosing Spondylitis, Reactive Arthritis, and Psoriatic Arthritis; Musculoskeletal Problems in Children; Soft Tissue Rheumatic Syndromes; Primary Care Vasculitis: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis; Fibromyalgia; Recognizing Central Pain and Assorted Symptoms; Autoimmunity Mimics: Infection and Malignancy; and Management of Osteoarthritis.