Rheumatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Foreword: A Better Hope
Preface: Rheumatic Diseases: Beyond the Musculoskeletal System
Approach to Patients with Suspected Rheumatic Disease
A Primer on Rheumatologic Laboratory Tests: What They Mean and When to Order Them
Practical Pearls About Current Rheumatic Medications
Diagnosis and Treatment of Gout and Pseudogout for Everyday PracticeEarly Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus for Primary Care
The Seronegative Spondyloarthropathies
Common Soft Tissue Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders
Primary Care Vasculitis: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis
Fibromyalgia in Primary Care
Autoimmunity Mimics: Infection and Malignancy
Approach to Osteoarthritis Management for the Primary Care Provider
Description
This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Seetha Monrad and Daniel Battafarano, is devoted to Rheumatology. Articles in this issue include: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Rheumatic Disease; A Primer on Rheumatologic Labs; Practical Pearls About Current Rheumatic Medications; Diagnosis and Treatment of Gout and Pseudogout for Everyday Practice; Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus for Primary Care; Other Inflammatory Arthritides: Ankylosing Spondylitis, Reactive Arthritis, and Psoriatic Arthritis; Musculoskeletal Problems in Children; Soft Tissue Rheumatic Syndromes; Primary Care Vasculitis: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis; Fibromyalgia; Recognizing Central Pain and Assorted Symptoms; Autoimmunity Mimics: Infection and Malignancy; and Management of Osteoarthritis.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 10th May 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323584166
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323584159
About the Authors
Seetha Monrad Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
Daniel Battafarano Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio