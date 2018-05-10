Rheumatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323584159, 9780323584166

Rheumatology, An Issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 45-2

1st Edition

Authors: Seetha Monrad Daniel Battafarano
eBook ISBN: 9780323584166
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323584159
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2018
Table of Contents

Foreword: A Better Hope

Preface: Rheumatic Diseases: Beyond the Musculoskeletal System

Approach to Patients with Suspected Rheumatic Disease

A Primer on Rheumatologic Laboratory Tests: What They Mean and When to Order Them

Practical Pearls About Current Rheumatic Medications

Diagnosis and Treatment of Gout and Pseudogout for Everyday PracticeEarly Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus for Primary Care

The Seronegative Spondyloarthropathies

Common Soft Tissue Musculoskeletal Pain Disorders

Primary Care Vasculitis: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis

Fibromyalgia in Primary Care

Autoimmunity Mimics: Infection and Malignancy

Approach to Osteoarthritis Management for the Primary Care Provider

Description

This issue of Primary Care: Clinics in Office Practice, guest edited by Drs. Seetha Monrad and Daniel Battafarano, is devoted to Rheumatology. Articles in this issue include: Approach to the Patient with Suspected Rheumatic Disease; A Primer on Rheumatologic Labs; Practical Pearls About Current Rheumatic Medications; Diagnosis and Treatment of Gout and Pseudogout for Everyday Practice; Early Diagnosis and Treatment of Rheumatoid Arthritis; Systemic Lupus Erythematosus for Primary Care; Other Inflammatory Arthritides: Ankylosing Spondylitis, Reactive Arthritis, and Psoriatic Arthritis; Musculoskeletal Problems in Children; Soft Tissue Rheumatic Syndromes; Primary Care Vasculitis: Polymyalgia Rheumatica and Giant Cell Arteritis; Fibromyalgia; Recognizing Central Pain and Assorted Symptoms; Autoimmunity Mimics: Infection and Malignancy; and Management of Osteoarthritis.

Details

© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780323584159

About the Authors

Seetha Monrad Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

Daniel Battafarano Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio

