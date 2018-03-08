Rheumatology, 2-Volume Set - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780702068652, 9780702073076

Rheumatology, 2-Volume Set

7th Edition

Editors: Marc Hochberg Ellen Gravallese Alan Silman Josef Smolen Michael Weinblatt Michael Weisman
Description

Thoroughly revised and updated, the 7th Edition of Rheumatology remains a leading text in this fast-changing field, keeping you abreast of recent advances in medications, therapies, clinical trials, and much more. Dr. Mark Hochberg and his team of expert authors and editors cover everything you need to know -- from basic scientific principles to practical clinical management strategies, all in a user-friendly, accessible manner.

Key Features

  • Provides access to quick, concise videos depicting musculoskeletal ultrasound including anisotropy, "comet tail" needle artifact, rheumatoid arthritis synovitis, acute gout, and more.
  • Uses a consistent, logical, reader-friendly format with templated content and large-scale images for efficient visual reference.

Details

About the Editor

Marc Hochberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine and Epidemiology and Public Health; Head, Division of Rheumatology and Clinical Immunology, University of Maryland School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland, USA

Ellen Gravallese

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Division of Rheumatology; Director of Translational Research, Musculoskeletal Center of Excellence, University of Massachusetts Medical School and University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center; Myles J. McDonough Chair in Rheumatology, University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, Massachusetts

Alan Silman

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, Arthritis Research Campaign, UK

Josef Smolen

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chairman, Department of Medicine III, Division of Rheumatology, Medical University of Vienna;Chairman, Second Department of Medicine, Center for Rheumatic Diseases, Hietzing Hospital, Vienna, Austria

Michael Weinblatt

Affiliations and Expertise

John R. and Eileen K. Riedman Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School; R. Bruce and Joan M. Mickey Distinguished Chair in Rheumatology, Division of Rheumatology, Immunology and Allergy, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts, USA

Michael Weisman

Affiliations and Expertise

Cedars-Sinai Chair in Rheumatology, Director, Division of Rheumatology, Professor of Medicine, Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, David Geffen School of Medicine at University of California, Los Angeles, Los Angeles, California, USA

