Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323613538, 9780323613545

Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 44-3

1st Edition

Authors: James Katz Brian Walitt
eBook ISBN: 9780323613545
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323613538
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th August 2018
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Foreword: Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults

Preface: Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults

Erratum

Pharmacotherapy Pearls in Rheumatology for the Care of Older Adult Patients: Focus on Oral Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs and the Newest Small Molecule Inhibitors

Sarcopenia: A Rheumatic Disease?

The Relationship Between Rheumatologic Disorders and Malignancies

Update on Sjögren Syndrome and Other Causes of Sicca in Older Adults

A Review of Osteoporosis in the Older Adult: An Update

Regional Rheumatic Disorders and Rehabilitation in Older Adults: An Update

Update on Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases

Crystal-Induced Arthritides in the Elderly: An Update

Lumbar Spinal Stenosis in Older Adults

Nonsurgical Management of Osteoarthritis Knee Pain in the Older Adult: An Update

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. James Katz and Brian Walitt with the NIH, will cover several key aspects of diagnosing and treating Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults. The Consulting Editor for the series is Dr. Michael Weisman. The topics discussed in the issue will include: Pharmacotherapy Pearls for the Geriatrician, Pathogenesis and Management of Sarcopenia, A Review of Osteoporosis in the Older Adult, Regional Rheumatic Disorders and Rehabilitation in Older Adults, Rheumatologic Manifestations of Malignancy, Sjögren Syndrome and Other Causes of Sicca in Older Adults, Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases, Update on Crystal-Induced Arthritides, Immune dysregulation in aging with a focus on B cells and their potential clinical consequence, and Spinal Stenosis, among others.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323613545
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323613538

About the Authors

James Katz Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NIH

Brian Walitt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

NIH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.