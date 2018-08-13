Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 44-3
Table of Contents
Foreword: Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults
Preface: Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults
Pharmacotherapy Pearls in Rheumatology for the Care of Older Adult Patients: Focus on Oral Disease-Modifying Antirheumatic Drugs and the Newest Small Molecule Inhibitors
Sarcopenia: A Rheumatic Disease?
The Relationship Between Rheumatologic Disorders and Malignancies
Update on Sjögren Syndrome and Other Causes of Sicca in Older Adults
A Review of Osteoporosis in the Older Adult: An Update
Regional Rheumatic Disorders and Rehabilitation in Older Adults: An Update
Update on Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases
Crystal-Induced Arthritides in the Elderly: An Update
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis in Older Adults
Nonsurgical Management of Osteoarthritis Knee Pain in the Older Adult: An Update
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, guest edited by Drs. James Katz and Brian Walitt with the NIH, will cover several key aspects of diagnosing and treating Rheumatic Diseases in Older Adults. The Consulting Editor for the series is Dr. Michael Weisman. The topics discussed in the issue will include: Pharmacotherapy Pearls for the Geriatrician, Pathogenesis and Management of Sarcopenia, A Review of Osteoporosis in the Older Adult, Regional Rheumatic Disorders and Rehabilitation in Older Adults, Rheumatologic Manifestations of Malignancy, Sjögren Syndrome and Other Causes of Sicca in Older Adults, Cardiovascular Disease Risk in Patients with Rheumatic Diseases, Update on Crystal-Induced Arthritides, Immune dysregulation in aging with a focus on B cells and their potential clinical consequence, and Spinal Stenosis, among others.
- English
- © Elsevier 2018
- 13th August 2018
- Elsevier
- 9780323613545
- 9780323613538
James Katz Author
NIH
Brian Walitt Author
NIH