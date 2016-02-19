Rheology
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 5 focuses on overtly fluid behavior of polymers, including the theory of large deformations, thermoelastic effects, elastic phenomena observed during the extrusion of polymeric melts, and theories of the structure of liquids and glasses.
The selection first elaborates on the application of large deformation theory to the thermomechanical behavior of rubberlike polymers and unstable flow of molten polymers. Discussions focus on the mechanism proposed for unstable flow, ripple and associated effects, direct observation of waviness phenomena, empirical behavior of porous, unfilled, and filled rubberlike polymers, and problems connected with the interpretation of mechanical response parameters. The text then examines elasticity effects in polymer extrusion and strength and extensibility of elastomers.
The publication takes a look at free volume and polymer rheology and studies of the deformation of crystalline polymers. Topics include the contribution of the two orientation processes to the birefringence, deformation of superstructure, rate of orientation of crystalline regions, free volume and physical state, glass transition and free volume, and reappraisal of time-temperature superposition. The manuscript also elaborates on the deformation and dissipative processes in high polymeric solids and the thermodynamics of deformation.
The selection is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the theories and applications of rheology.
Table of Contents
1. Application of Large Deformation Theory to the Thermomechanical Behavior of Rubberlike Polymers—Porous, Unfilled, and Filled
I. Introduction
II. Brief Review of Large Deformation Theory (Isothermal)
III. Empirical Behavior of Porous, Unfilled, and Filled Rubberlike Polymers
IV. Thermoelastic Theory of Large Homogeneous Deformation
V. Evaluation of Failure Data
VI. Problems Connected with the Interpretation of Mechanical Response Parameters
Nomenclature
2. Unstable Flow of Molten Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Apparatus and Terminology
III. Waviness
IV. Direct Observation of Waviness Phenomena
V. Unstable Flow of a Second Type—Ripple and Associated Effects
VI. Mechanism Proposed for Unstable Flow
Nomenclature
3. Elasticity Effects in Polymer Extrusion
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Measurements and Analysis
III. Experimental Results on Postextrusion Swelling
IV. Die Geometry and Postextrusion Swell
V. Postextrusion Die Swell and Normal Stresses
VI. Elasticity and Molecular Structure
VII. Flow Defects and Melt Elasticity
VIII. Die Entry Effects
IX. Flow Defects Other than Melt Fracture
Nomenclature
4. Strength and Extensibility of Elastomers
I. Introduction
II. Characterization of Ultimate Properties in Simple Tension
III. Dependence of Ultimate Tensile Properties on Network Structure
IV. Considerations of the Rupture Mechanism
V. Crystallization and Reinforcement
VI. Concluding and Summary Remarks
Nomenclature
5. Free Volume and Polymer Rheology
I. The Glass Transition and Free Volume
II. Reappraisal of Time-Temperature Superposition
III. Thermodynamic Equations of State
IV. Free Volume and Physical State
V. Summary and Conclusions
Appendix I : Temperature-Pressure Dependent Free Volume for a Lennard-Jones Lattice
Appendix II: Comparison of Classical and Van der Waals' Equations of Imperfect Gases
Nomenclature
6. Studies of the Deformation of Crystalline Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Relative Orientation of Ordered and Disordered Regions
III. Rate of Orientation of Crystalline Regions
IV. Deformation of Superstructure
V. Contribution of the Two Orientation Processes to the Birefringence
VI. Studies on Oriented Samples
VII. Dynamic Birefringence
Nomenclature
7. Deformation and Dissipative Processes in High Polymeric Solids
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Methods and Typical Results
III. Mechanisms of Large Deformations of Crystalline Polymers
IV. Relaxation Mechanisms
V. Mechanisms of Deformation—Concluding Remarks
Nomenclature
8. Thermodynamics of Deformation; Calorimetric Investigations of Deformation Processes
I. Introduction
II. Definition of the Problem
III. Complete Energy Balance for the Deformation
IV. Experimental Methods
V. Theory
VI. Selected Examples
Nomenclature
9. The Rheology of Textile Fabrics
I. The Technical Background and Principles of Fabric Structure
II. The Geometry and Tensional Behavior of Yarns
III. Measurements of Rheological Properties of Fabrics
IV. Structure and Elastic Behavior of Fabrics
V. Inelastic Behavior of Fabrics
VI. Dynamic and Strength Properties of Fabrics
VII. The Range of Fabric and Related Structures
Appendix : Recent Work
Nomenclature
10. Rheology of Paper
I. Introduction
II. Structural Aspects
III. Stress-Strain Properties
IV. Stress Relaxation
V. The F(σ0) Relationship with Special Reference to Internal Stresses in Paper
VI. Creep
VII. Dynamic Mechanical Properties
VIII. Final Remarks
Nomenclature
