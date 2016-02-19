Rheology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229423, 9781483272986

Rheology

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: Frederick R. Eirich
eBook ISBN: 9781483272986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1969
Page Count: 661
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
93.95
79.86
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 5 focuses on overtly fluid behavior of polymers, including the theory of large deformations, thermoelastic effects, elastic phenomena observed during the extrusion of polymeric melts, and theories of the structure of liquids and glasses.

The selection first elaborates on the application of large deformation theory to the thermomechanical behavior of rubberlike polymers and unstable flow of molten polymers. Discussions focus on the mechanism proposed for unstable flow, ripple and associated effects, direct observation of waviness phenomena, empirical behavior of porous, unfilled, and filled rubberlike polymers, and problems connected with the interpretation of mechanical response parameters. The text then examines elasticity effects in polymer extrusion and strength and extensibility of elastomers.

The publication takes a look at free volume and polymer rheology and studies of the deformation of crystalline polymers. Topics include the contribution of the two orientation processes to the birefringence, deformation of superstructure, rate of orientation of crystalline regions, free volume and physical state, glass transition and free volume, and reappraisal of time-temperature superposition. The manuscript also elaborates on the deformation and dissipative processes in high polymeric solids and the thermodynamics of deformation.

The selection is a vital source of data for researchers interested in the theories and applications of rheology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Application of Large Deformation Theory to the Thermomechanical Behavior of Rubberlike Polymers—Porous, Unfilled, and Filled

I. Introduction

II. Brief Review of Large Deformation Theory (Isothermal)

III. Empirical Behavior of Porous, Unfilled, and Filled Rubberlike Polymers

IV. Thermoelastic Theory of Large Homogeneous Deformation

V. Evaluation of Failure Data

VI. Problems Connected with the Interpretation of Mechanical Response Parameters

Nomenclature

2. Unstable Flow of Molten Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Apparatus and Terminology

III. Waviness

IV. Direct Observation of Waviness Phenomena

V. Unstable Flow of a Second Type—Ripple and Associated Effects

VI. Mechanism Proposed for Unstable Flow

Nomenclature

3. Elasticity Effects in Polymer Extrusion

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Measurements and Analysis

III. Experimental Results on Postextrusion Swelling

IV. Die Geometry and Postextrusion Swell

V. Postextrusion Die Swell and Normal Stresses

VI. Elasticity and Molecular Structure

VII. Flow Defects and Melt Elasticity

VIII. Die Entry Effects

IX. Flow Defects Other than Melt Fracture

Nomenclature

4. Strength and Extensibility of Elastomers

I. Introduction

II. Characterization of Ultimate Properties in Simple Tension

III. Dependence of Ultimate Tensile Properties on Network Structure

IV. Considerations of the Rupture Mechanism

V. Crystallization and Reinforcement

VI. Concluding and Summary Remarks

Nomenclature

5. Free Volume and Polymer Rheology

I. The Glass Transition and Free Volume

II. Reappraisal of Time-Temperature Superposition

III. Thermodynamic Equations of State

IV. Free Volume and Physical State

V. Summary and Conclusions

Appendix I : Temperature-Pressure Dependent Free Volume for a Lennard-Jones Lattice

Appendix II: Comparison of Classical and Van der Waals' Equations of Imperfect Gases

Nomenclature

6. Studies of the Deformation of Crystalline Polymers

I. Introduction

II. Relative Orientation of Ordered and Disordered Regions

III. Rate of Orientation of Crystalline Regions

IV. Deformation of Superstructure

V. Contribution of the Two Orientation Processes to the Birefringence

VI. Studies on Oriented Samples

VII. Dynamic Birefringence

Nomenclature

7. Deformation and Dissipative Processes in High Polymeric Solids

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Methods and Typical Results

III. Mechanisms of Large Deformations of Crystalline Polymers

IV. Relaxation Mechanisms

V. Mechanisms of Deformation—Concluding Remarks

Nomenclature

8. Thermodynamics of Deformation; Calorimetric Investigations of Deformation Processes

I. Introduction

II. Definition of the Problem

III. Complete Energy Balance for the Deformation

IV. Experimental Methods

V. Theory

VI. Selected Examples

Nomenclature

9. The Rheology of Textile Fabrics

I. The Technical Background and Principles of Fabric Structure

II. The Geometry and Tensional Behavior of Yarns

III. Measurements of Rheological Properties of Fabrics

IV. Structure and Elastic Behavior of Fabrics

V. Inelastic Behavior of Fabrics

VI. Dynamic and Strength Properties of Fabrics

VII. The Range of Fabric and Related Structures

Appendix : Recent Work

Nomenclature

10. Rheology of Paper

I. Introduction

II. Structural Aspects

III. Stress-Strain Properties

IV. Stress Relaxation

V. The F(σ0) Relationship with Special Reference to Internal Stresses in Paper

VI. Creep

VII. Dynamic Mechanical Properties

VIII. Final Remarks

Nomenclature

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
661
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1969
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483272986

About the Editor

Frederick R. Eirich

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.