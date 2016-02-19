Rheology
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Description
Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 4 focuses on the characteristics and reactions of materials of more fluid nature, including viscosity, dispersions, kinetics, and molecular structure.
The selection first elaborates on viscosity and molecular structure and microrheology of dispersions. Discussions focus on applications to hemorheology and suspension viscosity, kinetics of flowing dispersions, inertial effects, stresses on particles in laminar shear, molecular motions in liquids, effect of molecular structure on viscosity of nonassociated liquids, and viscosity of mixtures and solutions. The manuscript then takes a look at high-shear viscometry and thixotropy and dilatancy, as well as polymer degradation under high-shear conditions, occurrence of thixotropy and dilatancy, structural turbulence, and analysis of flow behavior at high shear rates.
The text examines the rheological aspects of the mixing of plastics compounds, rheology of liquid crystals, and nonlinear steady-flow behavior. Topics include normal stress functions, cholesteric mesophase, nematic mesophase and systems of rods, experimental evaluation of laminar-flow mixing theory, and mixers in the plastics industry.
The selection is a dependable source material for researchers interested in the theories and applications of rheology.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Previous Volumes
1. Viscosity and Molecular Structure
I. Purpose and Scope
II. Molecular Motions in Liquids
III. A Recent Advance in the Theory of Transport Phenomena
IV. Semiempirical Correlation Schemes of Viscosity-Temperature—Pressure Relations
V. Effect of Molecular Structure on Viscosity of Nonassociated Liquids
VI. Effect of Association (Hydrogen Bonding)
VII. Viscosity of Mixtures and Solutions
VIII. Comparison with Previous Work
IX. Conclusions
Nomenclature
2. The Microrheology of Dispersions
I. Scope
II. Rotation of Rigid Spheroids in Shear Flow
III. Stresses on Particles in Laminar Shear
IV. Particle Motions in Nonuniform Shear Fields
V. The Kinetics of Flowing Dispersions
VI. Applications to Suspension Viscosity
VII. Inertial Effects
VIII. Applications to Hemorheology
Nomenclature
3. High-Shear Viscometry
I. Introduction
II. Analysis of Flow Behavior at High Shear Rates
III. High-Shear Viscometry Data
IV. Instrumentation in High-Shear Viscometry
V. Structural Turbulence
VI. Polymer Degradation Under High-Shear Conditions
Nomenclature
4. Rheological Aspects of the Mixing of Plastics Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Definition of a Mixture
III. Laminar-Flow Mixing Theory
IV. Experimental Evaluation of Laminar-Flow Mixing Theory
V. Mixers in the Plastics Industry
VI. Dispersive Mixing
VII. Conclusion
Nomenclature
5. The Rheology of Liquid Crystals
I. Introduction
II. The Nematic Mesophase and Systems of Rods
III. The Cholesteric Mesophase
IV. The Smectic Mesophase and Soap Systems
V. Discussion
6. Nonlinear Steady-Flow Behavior
I. Introduction
II. General Theory
III. Specific Viscometric Flows: Theory and Experiment
IV. Normal Stress Functions
V. Nonviscometric Flows
VI. Appendix
Nomenclature
7. Some Quantitative Considerations About Spinning
I. Introduction
II. Melt Spinning
III. Comparison with Experiment
IV. Conclusion
Nomenclature
8. Thixotropy and Dilatancy
I. Introduction
II. Measurements of Thixotropy and Dilatancy
III. Occurrence of Thixotropy and Dilatancy
IV. Origin of Thixotropy and Dilatancy
Appendix I. Thixotropic Systems
Appendix II. Dilatant Systems
9. Rheological Terminology
I. Introduction
II. Discussion of Some Individual Definitions
III. Dictionary
IV. Symbols
Sources
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1967
- Published:
- 1st January 1967
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483272979