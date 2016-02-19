Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 4 focuses on the characteristics and reactions of materials of more fluid nature, including viscosity, dispersions, kinetics, and molecular structure.

The selection first elaborates on viscosity and molecular structure and microrheology of dispersions. Discussions focus on applications to hemorheology and suspension viscosity, kinetics of flowing dispersions, inertial effects, stresses on particles in laminar shear, molecular motions in liquids, effect of molecular structure on viscosity of nonassociated liquids, and viscosity of mixtures and solutions. The manuscript then takes a look at high-shear viscometry and thixotropy and dilatancy, as well as polymer degradation under high-shear conditions, occurrence of thixotropy and dilatancy, structural turbulence, and analysis of flow behavior at high shear rates.

The text examines the rheological aspects of the mixing of plastics compounds, rheology of liquid crystals, and nonlinear steady-flow behavior. Topics include normal stress functions, cholesteric mesophase, nematic mesophase and systems of rods, experimental evaluation of laminar-flow mixing theory, and mixers in the plastics industry.

The selection is a dependable source material for researchers interested in the theories and applications of rheology.