Rheology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483229416, 9781483272979

Rheology

1st Edition

Theory and Applications

Editors: Frederick R. Eirich
eBook ISBN: 9781483272979
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 540
Description

Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 4 focuses on the characteristics and reactions of materials of more fluid nature, including viscosity, dispersions, kinetics, and molecular structure.

The selection first elaborates on viscosity and molecular structure and microrheology of dispersions. Discussions focus on applications to hemorheology and suspension viscosity, kinetics of flowing dispersions, inertial effects, stresses on particles in laminar shear, molecular motions in liquids, effect of molecular structure on viscosity of nonassociated liquids, and viscosity of mixtures and solutions. The manuscript then takes a look at high-shear viscometry and thixotropy and dilatancy, as well as polymer degradation under high-shear conditions, occurrence of thixotropy and dilatancy, structural turbulence, and analysis of flow behavior at high shear rates.

The text examines the rheological aspects of the mixing of plastics compounds, rheology of liquid crystals, and nonlinear steady-flow behavior. Topics include normal stress functions, cholesteric mesophase, nematic mesophase and systems of rods, experimental evaluation of laminar-flow mixing theory, and mixers in the plastics industry.

The selection is a dependable source material for researchers interested in the theories and applications of rheology.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

Contents of Previous Volumes

1. Viscosity and Molecular Structure

I. Purpose and Scope

II. Molecular Motions in Liquids

III. A Recent Advance in the Theory of Transport Phenomena

IV. Semiempirical Correlation Schemes of Viscosity-Temperature—Pressure Relations

V. Effect of Molecular Structure on Viscosity of Nonassociated Liquids

VI. Effect of Association (Hydrogen Bonding)

VII. Viscosity of Mixtures and Solutions

VIII. Comparison with Previous Work

IX. Conclusions

Nomenclature

2. The Microrheology of Dispersions

I. Scope

II. Rotation of Rigid Spheroids in Shear Flow

III. Stresses on Particles in Laminar Shear

IV. Particle Motions in Nonuniform Shear Fields

V. The Kinetics of Flowing Dispersions

VI. Applications to Suspension Viscosity

VII. Inertial Effects

VIII. Applications to Hemorheology

Nomenclature

3. High-Shear Viscometry

I. Introduction

II. Analysis of Flow Behavior at High Shear Rates

III. High-Shear Viscometry Data

IV. Instrumentation in High-Shear Viscometry

V. Structural Turbulence

VI. Polymer Degradation Under High-Shear Conditions

Nomenclature

4. Rheological Aspects of the Mixing of Plastics Compounds

I. Introduction

II. Definition of a Mixture

III. Laminar-Flow Mixing Theory

IV. Experimental Evaluation of Laminar-Flow Mixing Theory

V. Mixers in the Plastics Industry

VI. Dispersive Mixing

VII. Conclusion

Nomenclature

5. The Rheology of Liquid Crystals

I. Introduction

II. The Nematic Mesophase and Systems of Rods

III. The Cholesteric Mesophase

IV. The Smectic Mesophase and Soap Systems

V. Discussion

6. Nonlinear Steady-Flow Behavior

I. Introduction

II. General Theory

III. Specific Viscometric Flows: Theory and Experiment

IV. Normal Stress Functions

V. Nonviscometric Flows

VI. Appendix

Nomenclature

7. Some Quantitative Considerations About Spinning

I. Introduction

II. Melt Spinning

III. Comparison with Experiment

IV. Conclusion

Nomenclature

8. Thixotropy and Dilatancy

I. Introduction

II. Measurements of Thixotropy and Dilatancy

III. Occurrence of Thixotropy and Dilatancy

IV. Origin of Thixotropy and Dilatancy

Appendix I. Thixotropic Systems

Appendix II. Dilatant Systems

9. Rheological Terminology

I. Introduction

II. Discussion of Some Individual Definitions

III. Dictionary

IV. Symbols

Sources

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Editor

Frederick R. Eirich

Ratings and Reviews

