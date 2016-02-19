Rheology V3
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Editors: Frederick Eirich
eBook ISBN: 9780323143295
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 696
Description
Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume 3 is a collection of articles contributed by experts in the field of rheology - the science of deformation and flow.
This volume is composed of specialized chapters on the application of normal coordinate analysis to the theory of high polymers; principles of rheometry; and the rheology of cross-linked plastics, poly electrolytes, latexes, inks, pastes, and clay. Also included are a series of technological articles on lubrication, spinning, molding, extrusion, and adhesion and a survey of the general features of industrial rheology.
Materials scientists, geophysicists, and engineers will find the book very insightful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors to Volume 3
Contents of Volumes 1 and 2
1. The Normal-Coordinate Method for Polymer Chains in Dilute Solution
I. Introduction
II. The Elastic Dumbbell
III. The Elastic Chain
Nomenclature
2. The Principles of Rheometry
I. Introduction
II. Capillary Viscometers
III. Rotating Coaxial Cylinder Viscometers
IV. Oscillating Coaxial Cylinder Viscometers
V. Disk Viscometers
VI. Concentric Sphere Viscometers
VII. Cone and Plate, Double Cone, and Conicylindrical Viscometers
VIII. Oscillating Plate Viscometers
IX. Falling Sphere Viscometers
X. Parallel Plate Plastometers
XI. Coaxial Cylinder Viscometers with Axial Motion
Nomenclature
3. Viscosity of Suspensions of Electrically Charged Particles and Solutions of Polymeric Electrolytes
I. Introduction
II. Simple Strong Electrolytes
III. Electroviscous Effects with Impermeable Macromolecular Particles
IV. Comparison of Theory with Experiment for the First Electroviscous Effect
V. The Second Electroviscous Effect
VI. Electroviscous Effects in the Close Approach of Macroscopic Bodies and in Sedimentation
VII. The Third Electroviscous Effect
VIII. General Expression for the Electroviscous Effects
Nomenclature
4. The Rheology of Latex
I. Introduction
II. Literature Resumé
III. Experimental Determination of Flow Behavior
IV. Dependency of Latex Flow on Shearing Stress
V. Dependence of Latex Flow on Concentration
VI. Effect of Particle Size and Size Distribution
VII. Effect of Temperature
VIII. Effect of Electrolytes
IX. Some Unsolved Problems in Latex Rheology
Nomenclature
5. The Rheology of Printing Inks
I. The Role of Printing Inks
II. Rheological Requirements of Printing Inks
III. Ink Production
IV. Printing
V. Viscometric Study of Printing Inks
VI. Tack and Related Phenomena
Nomenclature
6. Rheology of Pastes and Paints
I. Introduction
II. Instruments
III. Flow Measurements
IV. Physical Considerations
V. Product Evaluation
Nomenclature
7. Atomistic Approach to the Rheology of Sand-Water and of Clay-Water Mixtures
I. Analysis of the Problem
II. Some Unique Properties of Water
III. Surface Properties of Solids Containing Cations of High Charge and Low Polarizability (Quartz, Clay)
IV. The Interaction of Minerals with Water
V. Summary
8. The Rheology of Inorganic Glasses
I. Introduction : The Importance of the Viscosity of Glass for Its Manufacture
II. Methods of Measuring the Viscosity of Glass
III. Principles Governing the Polymerization of Ionic Compounds and Formation of Viscous Liquids
IV. Factors Determining the Rheological Properties of Glass
V. Interpretation of the Viscosity of Some Simple Experimental Glasses of Systematically Varied Compositions
VI. Viscosities of Some Commercial Glasses
VII. Flow Processes within a Rigid Glass
VIII. Summary and Conclusions
9. The Rheology of Concrete
I. Introduction
II. Fresh Cement Paste
III. Set Cement
IV. Mortar
V. Concrete
VI. Reinforced Concrete
Nomenclature
10. The Deformation of Crystalline and Cross-Linked Polymers
I. Introduction
II. Polyethylene
III. Hard Rubber: A Highly Polar, Cross-Linked Polymer
IV. Polyamides: Polar Chain Polymers Examined for Both Long and Short Range Behavior
V. Conclusion
Nomenclature
11. The Viscosity and Elasticity of Interfaces
I. Interfacial Viscosity
II. Interfacial Elasticity
III. Significance of Interfacial Viscosity and Elasticity
Nomenclature
12. Rheology of Lubrication and Lubricants
I. Fluid Lubricants
II. Gelled Lubricants
III. Flow Phenomena in Boundary Lubrication
Nomenclature
13. The Rheology of Adhesion
I. Introduction
II. Application of Adhesives
III. Tackiness
IV. Time of Set
V. Final Strength
VI. Summary
Nomenclature
14. Rheology in Molding
I. Introduction
II. The Injection Molding Machine
III. The Injection Molding Cycle
IV. Filling the Mold
V. Packing in the Mold
VI. Discharge and Sealing
VII. Sealed Cooling
VIII. Cycle Time
Nomenclature
General Bibliography
15. Rheology of Spinning
I. Introduction
II. Description of the Problem
III. Discussion of the Physical Characteristics of Spinnable Materials
IV. Flow under Fiber-Forming Conditions
V. Evaluation Techniques
VI. Interpretation of Phenomena Accompanying the Fiber Formation
VII. Summarizing Discussion of Present Knowledge of the Various Rheological Problems Involved in Spinning
VIII. Appendix
Nomenclature
16. Theory of Screw Extruders
I. Introduction
II. Flow and Power Formulas
III. Operating Equations for Melt Extrusion
IV. Extrusion of Non-Newtonian Melts
V. Plasticating Extrusion
Nomenclature
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 696
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323143295
About the Editor
Frederick Eirich
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.