Rheology V2
1st Edition
Theory and Applications
Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume II deals with the specific rheological subjects, such as deformational behavior in relation to the classic subjects and topics of rheology. This volume is divided into 13 chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to the theory and aspects of viscoelastic and relaxation phenomena, as well as the applied theory concerning substances related to these phenomena, including elastomers, gelatins, and fibers. Other chapters cover the general principles of geological deformations derived from the study of less ""immobile"" objects. The remaining chapters present the methods and instrumentation in rheology. Researchers, teachers, and students who are interested in deformational behavior of materials will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors to Volume II
1. Viscoelasticity Phenomena in Amorphous High Polymeric Systems
I. Introduction
II. Creep and Recovery Behavior of Amorphous Polymers
III. Stress Relaxation and Dynamic Response of Amorphous Polymers
IV. Models, Spectra, and Operator Equations
V. Superposition; Continuous Spectra
VI. Molecular Structure And Linear Viscoelastic Behavior
Nomenclature
2. Stress Relaxation Studies of the Viscoelastic Properties of Polymers
I. Four Regions of Viscoelastic Behavior for Amorphous Behavior
II. The Time-Temperature Superposition Principle
III. Parameters Defined by the Relaxation Master Curves
IV. Stress Birefringence Ratio and the Mechanism of Viscoelastic Deformation
V. Distribution of Relaxation Time, Flow Viscosity, and Dynamic Modulus
VI. The Characteristic Relaxation Time K(T) as a Function of Temperature
VII. Stress Relaxation of Polycrystalline Polymers
VIII. Chemical Stress Relaxation (Chemorheology)
Nomenclature
3. The Relaxation Theory of Transport Phenomena
I. Introduction
II. Generalized Theory of Viscosity
III. A Generalized Theory of Diffusion
IV. Applications
V. Nature Of "Holes"
Nomenclature
4. The Rheology Of Organic Glasses
I. Introduction
II. Anelasticity and Reversible Deformations
III. Irreversible Deformations
IV. Major Experimental Techniques
V. Effect of Physical Variables on Anelasticity
VI. Effect of Chemical Variables on Anelasticity and Irreversible Deformations
Nomenclature
5. The Rheology of Raw Elastomers
I. Introduction
II. Rheological Testing Equipment
III. Viscometric Theory
IV. Elastic Recovery
V. Surface Slip
VI. Experimental Results
VII. Theory of the Fluidity of Elastomers
VIII. Processing
Nomenclature
6. The Rheology of Cellulose Derivatives
I. The Nature of Cellulose and Its Derivatives
II. Fields of Application
III. Irreversible Flow Behavior
IV. Elasticity and Toughness
Nomenclature
7. The Rheology of Fibers
I. Introduction
II. Structure
III. Creep and Relaxation
IV. Stress-Strain Relations
V. Dynamic Properties
VI. Quantitative Theoretical Interpretation
VII. Strength
Nomenclature
8. The Rheology of Gelatin
I. Introduction
II. Mode of Production and Composition of Gelatine
III. Rheological Properties of Gelatin
IV. Theories of Gel Formation
V. Rheological Properties in Relation to the Uses of Gelatine and Glue and to Industrial Testing Methods
Nomenclature
9. Rheological Properties of Asphalts
I. Introduction
II. Rheological Properties of Pure Asphalts
III. Asphalt-Mineral Aggregate Mixtures
Nomenclature
10. Rheological Problems of the Earth's Interior
I. Introduction: Structure of the Earth; Elastic Constants
II. Introduction to Rheological Problems in the Earth
III. Processes Retarding Elastic Motion in the Earth
IV. Flow Processes in the Earth's Outer Layers: Post-Glacial Uplift
V. The Coefficient of Viscosity and the Strength in the Earth
VI. Flow Processes in the Deeper Portion of the Earth's Mantle; Results Based on Deep-Focus Earthquakes
VII. Strain-Rebound Characteristics of Earthquake Series and Aftershocks
VIII. Rheological Phenomena in Geological and Geophysical Processes on a Small Scale
IX. Viscosity in the Earth's Core; Flow in the Core as Source of Terrestrial Magnetism
Nomenclature
11. Experimental Techniques for Rheological Measurements on Viscoelastic Bodies
I. Introduction
II. Transient Techniques
III. Dynamic (Sinusoidal) Techniques
IV. Other Time-Dependent Techniques
V. High-Stress Techniques
VI. Derived Calculations
Nomenclature
12. Fundamental Techniques: Fluids
I. Flow through Pipes
II. Flow Between Coaxial Cylinders
Nomenclature
13. Goniometry of Flow and Rupture
I. Introduction
II. Goniometry of Continuous Laminar Shear
III. Goniometry of the Transition Region between Continuous Flow and Rupture
Nomenclature
Author Index
Subject Index
- No. of pages:
- 606
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1958
- Published:
- 1st January 1958
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323144766