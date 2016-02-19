Rheology V2

Rheology: Theory and Applications, Volume II deals with the specific rheological subjects, such as deformational behavior in relation to the classic subjects and topics of rheology. This volume is divided into 13 chapters. Considerable chapters are devoted to the theory and aspects of viscoelastic and relaxation phenomena, as well as the applied theory concerning substances related to these phenomena, including elastomers, gelatins, and fibers. Other chapters cover the general principles of geological deformations derived from the study of less ""immobile"" objects. The remaining chapters present the methods and instrumentation in rheology. Researchers, teachers, and students who are interested in deformational behavior of materials will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents



Preface

Contributors to Volume II

1. Viscoelasticity Phenomena in Amorphous High Polymeric Systems

I. Introduction

II. Creep and Recovery Behavior of Amorphous Polymers

III. Stress Relaxation and Dynamic Response of Amorphous Polymers

IV. Models, Spectra, and Operator Equations

V. Superposition; Continuous Spectra

VI. Molecular Structure And Linear Viscoelastic Behavior

Nomenclature

2. Stress Relaxation Studies of the Viscoelastic Properties of Polymers

I. Four Regions of Viscoelastic Behavior for Amorphous Behavior

II. The Time-Temperature Superposition Principle

III. Parameters Defined by the Relaxation Master Curves

IV. Stress Birefringence Ratio and the Mechanism of Viscoelastic Deformation

V. Distribution of Relaxation Time, Flow Viscosity, and Dynamic Modulus

VI. The Characteristic Relaxation Time K(T) as a Function of Temperature

VII. Stress Relaxation of Polycrystalline Polymers

VIII. Chemical Stress Relaxation (Chemorheology)

Nomenclature

3. The Relaxation Theory of Transport Phenomena

I. Introduction

II. Generalized Theory of Viscosity

III. A Generalized Theory of Diffusion

IV. Applications

V. Nature Of "Holes"

Nomenclature

4. The Rheology Of Organic Glasses

I. Introduction

II. Anelasticity and Reversible Deformations

III. Irreversible Deformations

IV. Major Experimental Techniques

V. Effect of Physical Variables on Anelasticity

VI. Effect of Chemical Variables on Anelasticity and Irreversible Deformations

Nomenclature

5. The Rheology of Raw Elastomers

I. Introduction

II. Rheological Testing Equipment

III. Viscometric Theory

IV. Elastic Recovery

V. Surface Slip

VI. Experimental Results

VII. Theory of the Fluidity of Elastomers

VIII. Processing

Nomenclature

6. The Rheology of Cellulose Derivatives

I. The Nature of Cellulose and Its Derivatives

II. Fields of Application

III. Irreversible Flow Behavior

IV. Elasticity and Toughness

Nomenclature

7. The Rheology of Fibers

I. Introduction

II. Structure

III. Creep and Relaxation

IV. Stress-Strain Relations

V. Dynamic Properties

VI. Quantitative Theoretical Interpretation

VII. Strength

Nomenclature

8. The Rheology of Gelatin

I. Introduction

II. Mode of Production and Composition of Gelatine

III. Rheological Properties of Gelatin

IV. Theories of Gel Formation

V. Rheological Properties in Relation to the Uses of Gelatine and Glue and to Industrial Testing Methods

Nomenclature

9. Rheological Properties of Asphalts

I. Introduction

II. Rheological Properties of Pure Asphalts

III. Asphalt-Mineral Aggregate Mixtures

Nomenclature

10. Rheological Problems of the Earth's Interior

I. Introduction: Structure of the Earth; Elastic Constants

II. Introduction to Rheological Problems in the Earth

III. Processes Retarding Elastic Motion in the Earth

IV. Flow Processes in the Earth's Outer Layers: Post-Glacial Uplift

V. The Coefficient of Viscosity and the Strength in the Earth

VI. Flow Processes in the Deeper Portion of the Earth's Mantle; Results Based on Deep-Focus Earthquakes

VII. Strain-Rebound Characteristics of Earthquake Series and Aftershocks

VIII. Rheological Phenomena in Geological and Geophysical Processes on a Small Scale

IX. Viscosity in the Earth's Core; Flow in the Core as Source of Terrestrial Magnetism

Nomenclature

11. Experimental Techniques for Rheological Measurements on Viscoelastic Bodies

I. Introduction

II. Transient Techniques

III. Dynamic (Sinusoidal) Techniques

IV. Other Time-Dependent Techniques

V. High-Stress Techniques

VI. Derived Calculations

Nomenclature

12. Fundamental Techniques: Fluids

I. Flow through Pipes

II. Flow Between Coaxial Cylinders

Nomenclature

13. Goniometry of Flow and Rupture

I. Introduction

II. Goniometry of Continuous Laminar Shear

III. Goniometry of the Transition Region between Continuous Flow and Rupture

Nomenclature

