Rheology Modifiers Handbook
1st Edition
Practical Use and Application
Description
This is the first single-volume handbook with the information a researcher needs to select the best rheology modifiers for his/her project. Information on 20 different types of rheology modifiers manufactured by 26 companies worldwide is described. These range from Acrylic Polymers to Xanthan Gum. This handbook was written because, in the authors' experience, the selection of a rheology modifier for specific applications is an arduous task. It requires researching the technical literature of numerous suppliers, contacting them for current information and recommendations, and paring the list of candidates from hundreds to a few dozen. This book will enable readers to easily identify the best candidates for an application with a minimum investment of time.
The book is divided into four sections. Part I reviews rheology fundamentals. Part II presents details on the products available from the 26 represented companies. Part III focuses on the selection of suitable rheology modifier candidates. Part IV is a formulary containing the contributions of the suppliers.
Readership
Rheology modifiers are used in multiple industries including plastics and food.
Table of Contents
Acrylic Polymers Cross-Linked Acrylic Polymers Alginates Associative Thickeners Carrageenan Microcrystalline Cellulose Carboxymethylcellulose Sodium Hydroxyethylcellulose Hydroxypropylcellulose Hydroxypropylmethylcellulose Methylcellulose Guar & Guar Derivatives Locust Bean Gum Organoclay Polyethylene Polyethylene Oxide Polyvinyl Pyrrolidone Silica Water-Swellable Clay Xanthan Gum
Details
- No. of pages:
- 509
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 1999
- Published:
- 31st December 1999
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815518914
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815514411
About the Author
David D. Braun
Affiliations and Expertise
Interactive Consulting, Inc.
Meyer R. Rosen
Affiliations and Expertise
Interactive Consulting, Inc.